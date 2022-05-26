Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nanjemoy Creek to Popes Creek to Colonial Beach to near Leedstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Cobb Island, Bryantown, Benedict and Rock Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

