Saint Louis County, MN

Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-25 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Louis FLOOD WARNING FOR PROLONGED FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barron, Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 05:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barron; Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 286 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRON BUFFALO DUNN PEPIN PIERCE POLK ST. CROIX
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nanjemoy Creek to Popes Creek to Colonial Beach to near Leedstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Cobb Island, Bryantown, Benedict and Rock Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

