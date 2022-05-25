Police arrest bias crime suspect with guns, Nazi flag

West Linn resident accused of vandalizing Portland immigrant services office.

A suspect in the vandalism of an immigrant services office has been arrested with guns and neo-Nazi paraphernalia in his possession.

Jarl Judson Rockhill, 35, of West Linn, is charged with bias crimes in the first and second degree. Third-degree criminal mischief charges are pending.

A photograph released by the Portland Police Bureau shows guns, magazines, a Nazi flag and right-wing literature seized from his residence.

According to the bureau, the investigation began April 29 when East Precinct officers took a report from the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, located at 10301 N.E. Glisan St. IRCO is a Portland-based community organization that assists refugees and immigrants.

The bureau said IRCO told officers that an unknown subject placed a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on the fence of the property in the early morning hours of April 24. Surveillance video given to police showed the suspect and an associated vehicle.

Portland Criminal Intelligence Unit investigators followed up and identified Rockhill and his vehicle. Investigators applied for and received a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Rockhill. He was arrested after a traffic stop in Clackamas County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25. Members of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

After the arrest, a search warrant was served on Rockhill's vehicle and at his home by members of the CCSO Special Weapons and Tactics Team and PPB investigators. Evidence linking Rockhill to the crime was seized during the search. Numerous rifles, handguns and related items were taken for safekeeping because they were not specifically linked to the criminal investigation.

"We have seen the effects of hate and intolerance and the violence it can lead to," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. "We work regularly with IRCO and continue to build relationships so that our immigrant community can trust police and reach out to us when they need to, such as with this case. I'm grateful for the hard work of Portland Police Bureau investigators and members of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in protecting all members of our community."

Anyone with information about Rockhill is asked to send it to CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov. The information will be forwarded to investigators.