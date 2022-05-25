ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Police arrest bias crime suspect with guns, Nazi flag

By Jim Redden
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254kuM_0fr9jCxC00 West Linn resident accused of vandalizing Portland immigrant services office.

A suspect in the vandalism of an immigrant services office has been arrested with guns and neo-Nazi paraphernalia in his possession.

Jarl Judson Rockhill, 35, of West Linn, is charged with bias crimes in the first and second degree. Third-degree criminal mischief charges are pending.

A photograph released by the Portland Police Bureau shows guns, magazines, a Nazi flag and right-wing literature seized from his residence.

According to the bureau, the investigation began April 29 when East Precinct officers took a report from the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, located at 10301 N.E. Glisan St. IRCO is a Portland-based community organization that assists refugees and immigrants.

The bureau said IRCO told officers that an unknown subject placed a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on the fence of the property in the early morning hours of April 24. Surveillance video given to police showed the suspect and an associated vehicle.

Portland Criminal Intelligence Unit investigators followed up and identified Rockhill and his vehicle. Investigators applied for and received a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Rockhill. He was arrested after a traffic stop in Clackamas County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25. Members of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

After the arrest, a search warrant was served on Rockhill's vehicle and at his home by members of the CCSO Special Weapons and Tactics Team and PPB investigators. Evidence linking Rockhill to the crime was seized during the search. Numerous rifles, handguns and related items were taken for safekeeping because they were not specifically linked to the criminal investigation.

"We have seen the effects of hate and intolerance and the violence it can lead to," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. "We work regularly with IRCO and continue to build relationships so that our immigrant community can trust police and reach out to us when they need to, such as with this case. I'm grateful for the hard work of Portland Police Bureau investigators and members of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office in protecting all members of our community."

Anyone with information about Rockhill is asked to send it to CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov. The information will be forwarded to investigators.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Man shot by officers during exchange of gunfire in NE Portland arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau said a man who was shot by officers during an exchange of gunfire earlier this month has been arrested. Police said on Friday, 36-year-old Matthew Leahey was released from the hospital and arrested. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Eugene based sneaker company accused of scamming customers millions of dollars

EUGENE, Ore.--- A Eugene based sneaker company called Zadeh Kicks is under criminal investigation by the FBI for allegedly scamming customers millions of dollars. According to Oregon Live, the FBI is trying to figure out what happened to the enormous sum of customers' money that has gone missing and neither court record or the receiver said how much money the company owes.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
West Linn, OR
Crime & Safety
City
West Linn, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Oregon Dad Goes Viral for Surrendering Guns

Ben Beers was deeply upset by Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two of their teachers dead. Beers, 27, is a gun owner as well as a stay-at-home dad with two young kids in Hillsboro. “The night of the massacre,” Beers said Friday, “I tossed...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, two wounded in Friday shootings

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Portland Police#Police Precinct#Violent Crime#Neo Nazi#Irco
kezi.com

Sweet Home police warn against illegal card skimming device

SWEET HOME, Ore. - The Sweet Home Police Department is warning customers of a local 7-Eleven of an illegal card skimming device. On Thursday, May 26th, officials said they discovered the illegal device at the store at 2405 Highway 20. They said the skimming device, which is a plastic shell...
SWEET HOME, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Police investigating 2nd deadly shooting near Gresham intersection in past week

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Southeast 190th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Gresham Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the East Park Place Apartments around 5:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a deceased male in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
The Oregonian

Eugene’s Zadeh Kicks dissolves company, owing millions to customers as FBI investigates

A large sneaker reseller in Eugene has collapsed owing millions of dollars to customers. A Lane County Circuit Court judge shut down Zadeh Kicks on May 19 and installed a receiver to take charge of the company’s remains. Court documents and Eugene Police officials said the FBI has launched a criminal investigation, trying to figure out what happened to the enormous sum of customers’ money that has gone missing.
EUGENE, OR
worldnewsera.com

2 children allegedly abducted from mother’s home: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother’s home Thursday evening. Investigators say nine-year-old Maryam Alshehadeh and a seven-year-old Mary Alshehadeh were taken at about 7 p.m. from a home near Campbell and Hastings streets. It’s believed Alana Ridings, 37, took the sisters. Ridings is...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Student With Gun Arrested At Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A student at Heritage High School is in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center after staff found a gun in their backpack. The boy told police he had no intention of hurting himself or anyone else. Evergreen Public Schools Superintendent John Boyd sent the following message:
CLARK COUNTY, WA
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
58
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy