Breaking News: Needles, CA: Deputies have arrested 2 people after discharging handgun multiple times into dirt embankment behind a residence prompting lockdown at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School.

Needles, CA

By ZachNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has confirmed that deputies have arrested 2 people after discharging handgun multiple times into dirt embankment behind a residence prompting lockdown at Katie Hohstadt Elementary School on Wednesday, May 25th,...

foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
knau.org

Mohave Co. officials investigating in-custody death of female inmate

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Authorities have withheld the name of the 69-year-old woman until they can notify next of kin. She had been booked into jail earlier this month on trespassing charges and staff...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Fontana Herald News

Felon is arrested after road rage incident is reported in Rialto

A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27. After performing a...
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested.

Firefighters say the Elk fire in Yucca Valley is now 75% contained. Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. The post 431 acre Elk fire in Yucca Valley now 75% contained; 2 people arrested. appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
8 News Now

Police arrest carjacking suspect following crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection to a carjacking that ended in a crash with another vehicle. The incident took place along U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was located exiting Boulder Highway when it crashed into another […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta

On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently The post Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Nationwide Report

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, authorities identified 15-year-old Deven Camolina, from Riverside, as the boy who lost his life when the vehicle he was riding in fell over the side of a freeway exit ramp on Tuesday in Corona. The fatal car crash took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. at the Cajalco Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 [...]
News Update: Blythe, CA: Lost Lake Fire: Large vegetation fire near the Lost Lake Resort continues to burn as firefighters begin to gain some containment and U.S. Route 95 reopens.

Sources: Riverside County Fire Department, CAL FIRE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Caltrans District 8 and InciWeb (Information) Pictures: Mohave Valley Fire Department, Caltrans District 8 and InciWeb (Courtesy) Blythe, California: A vegetation fire near the Lost Lake Resort continues to burn on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 as firefighters begin to...
BLYTHE, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested in assault of teen girl at Riverside park restroom: Police

Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by […]
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies at Southwest County Jail, No Indications of Foul Play

Authorities Friday announced that an inmate suffered an unspecified medical emergency and died at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, marking the fourth custody death in the county’s correctional system in the last four weeks. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered unconscious in his cell...
MURRIETA, CA
paininthepass.info

CHP Talks Down Jumper On Bear Valley Road Bridge Thursday

VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol officer detained a male suspect that was threatening to jump off a bridge. Upon CHP arrival at 6:36pm on May 26, 2022 traffic on the Bear Valley Road bridge was stopped and officers where attempting to talk the possible jumper down.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fatal hit and run collision closes East Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs

Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Palm Springs Friday morning and had no immediate information on the suspect driver. A department statement said a call to police reported a pedestrian found lying along the dirt shoulder of the eastbound lanes of East Palm Canyon Drive at 6:40 a.m. East Palm Canyon Drive was The post Fatal hit and run collision closes East Palm Canyon Dr in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in deadly shooting near Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

More Than 700 Cannabis Plants Confiscated at Perris Property

More than 700 marijuana plants were seized Friday at a Perris property converted into an illegal indoor grow site. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. David Marshall, earlier this month, deputies received information regarding a possible illegal cultivation operation within a house in the 3500 block of Pyramid Trail, near Saddleback Way, in an area known as Monument Ranch.
PERRIS, CA

