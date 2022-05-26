CamFi has launched the CamFi 3 and 3 Plus for wireless tethered shooting with improved speed and 4G LTE support

The future satellite platform and 5G communication systems place high demands on antennas, in which the antenna should offer low-cost, lightweight, electronically steerable features. In this paper, the design of a digital slot antenna element based on substrate integrated waveguide (SIW) is proposed. SIW guides the microwave inside the substrate confined with planar metallic covers and through-hole synthetized side-walls in conventional applications, and can also radiate the microwave towards free space in antenna applications through opening slots in its metallic covers. The slot antenna element is realized by implementing PIN diodes across the gaps on both sides of the pad in the center of the slot antenna, to provide the switching freedom of the slot antenna element between radiating and non-radiating states. Besides, radial decoupling stubs are introduced into the bias line so as to reduce the leakage of the energy in the SIW structure. Applying a series of on/off states to the diodes produces various radiation patterns, thus wide range scanning is possible supposing that enough array elements are equipped. Finally, a digital SIW-slot array composed of 8 by 4 elements with tunable field programmable gate array circuits are fabricated and measured. The measured results validate the reconfigurable characteristics for the radiation pattern of the proposed digital SIW-slot antenna array without heavy engineering of phase shifter in conventional antenna arrays. The antenna is consisted by 4 by 8 elements and its dimension, simulated gain and radiation efficiency are 145 mm \(\times\) 127 mm \(\times\) 1.524 mm, 15 dBi and 53.5%, respectively. Our designed SIW antenna has the advantage of both size and weight. Furthermore, its digitalized control of beamforming allows a programming-friendly interface for smart antenna development.

