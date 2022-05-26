ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CamFi has launched the CamFi 3 and 3 Plus for wireless tethered shooting with improved speed and 4G LTE support

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamFi has announced its newest devices, the CamFi 3 and CamFi 3 Plus. Both units look identical on the outside and a;sp appear to offer identical features, except for a couple. The CamFi 3 Plus offers a much wide range of compatibility, claiming to be compatible with over 500 different models...

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

The benefits of solar-powered smart wearables

There was a time when watch technology consisted of tiny cogs and you had to wind your timepiece every day to keep it running. When batteries came along, we no longer had to wind a watch or clock — unless we wanted to. The advent of rechargeable batteries brought longer watch life and smarter watches. Rechargeable batteries mean today’s youth will never know the hassle of fussing with miniature screwdrivers to remove a watch case, access the battery, then actually find the right size at a local store.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Laptop#Smartphone#4g Lte#Camfi#Nikon#Canon#Pentax#Wifi
TechCrunch

Actuator: Cloud robotics, Walmart deliveries and a laser-powered crustacean

I was in Berkeley a couple of months back, helping TechCrunch get its proverbial ducks in a row before our first big climate event (coming in a few weeks, folks). Professor Ken Goldberg, who’s helped play a big role in a number of our robotics events, kindly gave me a tour of BAIR, the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research department. It’s a newly renovated space on the UCB campus, where students and faculty are working on some cutting-edge robotics research.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

This ultra-portable power station can charge your laptop and your car, and it comes with solar panels

If your smartphone isn’t the only tech gadget you use every day, why are power banks designed to charge just your phone? Technology has evolved, needs have grown, and it’s time the power bank grew too. First announced at CES 2022, this is the EB3A from BLUETTI, a portable power station that can literally charge your car if you wanted. The best part? It weighs 10 pounds and can recharge via solar power, giving you the ability to reclaim your energy independence (and possibly cut your electricity bills too).
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

How to get high-speed internet in rural America

Some 25 million Americans lack access to broadband. For reference, that’s more than everyone living in Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S. While I am old enough to remember what it was like living in an era without YouTube, I certainly wouldn’t want to live in that era today. I mean, not having access to all those car repair and obscure PC troubleshooting videos alone seems almost inhumane.
INTERNET
yankodesign.com

This spacecraft-inspired trendy urban scooter is in part powered by solar energy

A spacecraft design-inspired urban ride powered by the electric motor which is charged by the solar energy panels right where the fuel tank of a gasoline-powered counterpart would be. Personal daily commuters have become a thing lately due to the eco-conscious behavior among the masses and an increasing number of...
CARS
Nature.com

Synthesis of nano-optical elements for zero-order diffraction 3D imaging

A method is proposed to compute and synthesize a microrelief to produce a new nano-optical element for forming 3D images with full parallax at the zero order of diffraction. The synthesis of nano-optical elements requires the use of multilevel structures. A method is developed for the first time to compute the phase function of such nano-optical elements. Optical security elements that produce the new security feature are synthesized using electron-beam technology. The accuracy of microrelief formation is 10Â nm in terms of depth. A sample optical security element is manufactured, which when illuminated by white light, forms a 3D image at the zero order of diffraction. Photos and video of the new 3D visual effect exhibited by real optical elements are presented. The optical elements developed can be replicated using standard equipment employed for manufacturing security holograms. The new optical security feature is easy to control visually, safely protected against counterfeiting, and designed to protect banknotes, documents, ID cards, etc.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A digital SIW-slot antenna array with FPGA implementation of beamforming

The future satellite platform and 5G communication systems place high demands on antennas, in which the antenna should offer low-cost, lightweight, electronically steerable features. In this paper, the design of a digital slot antenna element based on substrate integrated waveguide (SIW) is proposed. SIW guides the microwave inside the substrate confined with planar metallic covers and through-hole synthetized side-walls in conventional applications, and can also radiate the microwave towards free space in antenna applications through opening slots in its metallic covers. The slot antenna element is realized by implementing PIN diodes across the gaps on both sides of the pad in the center of the slot antenna, to provide the switching freedom of the slot antenna element between radiating and non-radiating states. Besides, radial decoupling stubs are introduced into the bias line so as to reduce the leakage of the energy in the SIW structure. Applying a series of on/off states to the diodes produces various radiation patterns, thus wide range scanning is possible supposing that enough array elements are equipped. Finally, a digital SIW-slot array composed of 8 by 4 elements with tunable field programmable gate array circuits are fabricated and measured. The measured results validate the reconfigurable characteristics for the radiation pattern of the proposed digital SIW-slot antenna array without heavy engineering of phase shifter in conventional antenna arrays. The antenna is consisted by 4 by 8 elements and its dimension, simulated gain and radiation efficiency are 145 mm \(\times\) 127 mm \(\times\) 1.524 mm, 15 dBi and 53.5%, respectively. Our designed SIW antenna has the advantage of both size and weight. Furthermore, its digitalized control of beamforming allows a programming-friendly interface for smart antenna development.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Underwater image restoration with Haar wavelet transform and ensemble of triple correction algorithms using Bootstrap aggregation and random forests

This paper presents both a new strategy for traditional underwater image restoration using Haar wavelet transform as well as a new learned model that generates an ensemble of triple correction algorithm labels based on histogram quadrants' cumulative distribution feature instead of generating pixel intensities. The Haar wavelet transform is our tentative dynamic stretching plan that is applied on the input image and its contrast stretched image to generate the degraded wavelet coefficients which are blended using Gaussian pyramid of the saliency weights to restore the original image. The ensemble of triple corrections exerts three color correction algorithms sequentially on the degraded image for restoration. The ensemble of algorithms entails the superposition effect of the red channel mean shifting, global RGB adaptation, global luminance adaptation, global saturation adaptation, luminance stretching, saturation stretching, contrast stretching, adaptive Gamma correction for red spectrum, even to odd middle intensity transference using look-up table, green to red spectrum transference using histogram equalization, local brightening, Dark Channel Prior, fusion restoration, and our Haar wavelet transform restoration. The source is available at https://github.com/vahidr213/Underwater-Image-Restoration-And-Enhancement-Collection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering at interfaces using high-resolution phased-array system

The elastic-wave scattering at interfaces, such as cracks, is essential for nondestructive inspections, and hence, understanding the phenomenon is crucial. However, the elastic-wave scattering at cracks is very complex in three dimensions since microscopic asperities of crack faces can be multiple scattering sources. We propose a method for exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering based on our previously developed high-resolution 3D phased-array system, the piezoelectric and laser ultrasonic system (PLUS). We describe the principle of PLUS, which combines a piezoelectric transmitter and a 2D mechanical scan of a laser Doppler vibrometer, enabling us to resolve a crack into a collection of scattring sources. Subsequently, we show how the 3D elastic-wave scattering in the vicinity of each response can be extracted. Here, we experimentally applied PLUS to a fatigue-crack specimen. We found that diverse 3D elastic-wave scattering occurred in a manner depending on the responses within the fatigue crack. This is significant because access to such information will be useful for optimizing inspection conditions, designing ultrasonic measurement systems, and characterizing cracks. More importantly, the described methodology is very general and can be applied to not only metals but also other materials such as composites, concrete, and rocks, leading to progress in many fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional optical design of thickness-optimized transparent conductive dielectric-metal-dielectric plasmonic structure

Dielectric/metal/dielectric plasmonic transparent structures play an important role in tailoring the high-optical performance of various optoelectronic devices. Though these structures are in significant demand in applications, including modification of the optical properties, average visible transmittance (AVT) and colour render index (CRI) and correlated colour temperature (CCT), obtaining optimal ones require precise thickness optimization. The overall objective of this study is the estimation of the optimal design concept of MoO3/Ag/WO3 (10/dAg/dWO3 nm) plasmonic structure. To explore the proper use in optoelectronic devices, we are motivated to conduct a rigorous optical evaluation on the thickness of layers. Having calculated optical characteristics and achieved the highest AVT of 97.3% for dAg"‰="‰4Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰6Â nm by the transfer matrix method, it is quite possible to offer the potential of the structure acting as a transparent contact. Notably, the colour coordinates of the structure are x"‰="‰0.3110 and y"‰="‰0.3271, namely, it attributes very close to the Planckian locus. This superior colour performance displays that MoO3/Ag/WO3 shall undergo rapid development in neutral-colour windows and LED technologies. Structure with dAg"‰="‰6Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰16Â nm exhibits the highest CRI of 98.58, thus identifying an optimal structure that can be integrated into LED lighting applications and imaging technologies. Besides the colour of structure with dAg"‰="‰4Â nm and dWO3"‰="‰8Â nm is equal for D65 Standard Illuminant, the study reports that the range of CCTs are between 5000 and 6500Â K. This optimization makes the structure employable as a near-daylight broadband illuminant. The study emphasizes that optimal MoO3/Ag/WO3 plasmonic structures can be used effectively to boost optoelectronic devices' performance.
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Sleek ‘invisible’ laptop stand is made from graphene and can cool down your machine by 16%

Created by MOFT, the pioneers of the original invisible laptop stand, the new MOFT Cooling Stand uses a nanolayer of superconducting graphene that naturally cools down your laptop by pulling heat away from the surface. It also measures a mere 3mm in thickness (about as much as a credit card), becoming practically invisible when folded flat. Open it, however, and the MOFT Cooling Stand’s origami-inspired design can hold systems as heavy as 11 lbs, with the ability to adjust to two different angles for better cooling and visibility.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Energy and bandwidth efficiency optimization of quantum-enabled optical communication channels

We present a systematic study of quantum receivers and modulation methods enabling resource efficient quantum-enhanced optical communication. We introduce quantum-inspired modulation schemes that theoretically yield a better resource efficiency than legacy protocols. Experimentally, we demonstrate below the shot-noise limit symbol error rates for M"‰â‰¤"‰16 legacy and quantum-inspired communication alphabets using software-configurable optical communication time-resolving quantum receiver testbed. Further, we experimentally verify that our quantum-inspired modulation schemes boost the accuracy of practical quantum measurements and significantly optimize the combined use of energy and bandwidth for communication alphabets that are longer than M"‰="‰4 symbols.
COMPUTERS
Farooq Khan

The Rapid Rise of Computer Vision

Computer vision is one of the most influential and intriguing types of Intelligence, and you've almost certainly met it in a variety of ways without even realizing it. Here's what it is, how it works, and why it's so wonderful. Computer vision is a branch of computer science that aims to replicate portions of the human visual system's complexity, allowing computers to identify and interpret things in pictures and videos in the same way that humans do. Until earlier, computer vision could only do specific tasks.

Comments / 0

