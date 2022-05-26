Watch: Bear Republic explains how its solar system works

Trudy Wakefield, Hope Forti, and Poet Laureate Georgina Marie at the training. Hope Forti, director of Families Together and former Lake County kid, sits underneath an oak tree, twenty feet from the shores of Clear Lake. The afternoon sun’s still bright, but filters through the still-bright green oak leaves, reaching the grass in specks and spots. Hope’s holding a training for the Neighbors Program, a simple way that people can help foster families. Right now, she’s sharing some sobering statistics for Lake County. “There were nine hundred and twenty five reported child victims of abuse and neglect in Lake county in 2018,” she says. “That is one child abuse report every ten hours,” she continues. “Right now, on a given day, eighty of Lake County’s children are in foster care. And people feel that if they can’t save the situation, they won’t do anything to help at all.” But Hope has created a program to allow people to help without having to rescue anyone: just deliver one meal a month to a foster family.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO