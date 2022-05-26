ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Ryan Stevens looks forward to his fifth season managing the Lincoln Potters

By Aaron Jackson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Stevens has been managing the Lincoln Potters since 2018 and, during that time, has led the team to a combined 118-66-2 record, making it to the West Coast World Series and a NorCal Championship game. He enters this season after coming off of the most successful season in...

Foresthill's Caleb Byers signs with Simpson University

It's been a big week for Caleb Byers. The Foresthill senior had his last day of high school Thursday and will walk across the stage to receive his diploma Saturday morning. He also was named Foresthill's Athlete of the Year, which wasn’t even his biggest athletic accomplishment of the week.
FORESTHILL, CA
Falcons fall in opener, but still alive and need to win out

It’s good for Folsom Lake that the CCCAA state baseball tournament is double elimination, because in the Falcons’ opening game Saturday night, they lost a game they should have won. The Falcons lost to Riverside 11-9, a game they were leading 9-5 with two innings to play. The...
FOLSOM, CA
Fast Fridays honors speedway mentor Schroeder; Team Challenge kicks off

Fast Fridays opened the second week of racing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn with two touching remembrances. Remembering one of their own who gave back to many of the youth riders with guidance and the sharing of a wonderful practice track at his North Auburn home, John Schroeder passed away recently.
AUBURN, CA
Mason Holt returns to the Potters after finishing his college career at ULM

Mason Holt played for the Lincoln Potters as an outfielder in 2021 and had a decent season batting .298 with a home run and eight runs batted in along with four stolen bases. He will now return back to Lincoln upon finishing his college career at the University of Louisiana Monroe where he has the highest batting average on the team, along with 12 home runs.
LINCOLN, CA
In pictures: Folsom High School commences over 600 graduates

More than 600 graduates walked across the stage at Prairie City Stadium Thursday evening as Folsom High School and Folsom Lake High School commenced the class of 2022. A total of 589 students received diplomas from Folsom High School, while 21 seniors received theirs from Folsom Lake High School. Thursday's...
FOLSOM, CA
Darrell Dowell Nelson 4/22/11927 - 5/14/2022

Roseville — Darrell Dowell Nelson, a resident of the Del Webb community in Roseville, CA, was born April 22, 1927 and entered into eternal life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Darrell was born in Santa Ana, California. He attended Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana Junior College and the University of Redlands. He served in the US Navy from 1945-47. He worked at Procter and Gamble for 40 years. Darrell married Virginia “Ginny” Ann Osborne on June 12, 1949, in Santa Ana. They moved to San Francisco in 1950 where they raised 4 children. Ginny died in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Darrell reconnected with Dorothy Hoyt, a classmate from junior college and they were married on August 4, 2015. Dorothy gave a new energy to Darrell’s life. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, parents David and Lillian (Dowell) Nelson, his stepmother Barbara (Easton) Nelson, his brother Robert John Nelson and sister-in-law Helen (Tidball) Nelson. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and children Kim (Rebecca) Nelson, Don (Shelley) Nelson, Brian (MaryJo) Nelson and Barbara (Dave) Sunde along with his niece Diana (Larry) McGrail. His grandchildren are John, Katie, Kiffin, Lindsay, Cathy, Christina, Carolann, Casey, Amy, Kristianne, Brittany and Megan along with 18 great grandchildren. A Witness to the Resurrection and A Celebration Of Life will occur on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Community Church located at 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Darrell to Pleasant Grove Community Church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, CA, or a charity of your choice.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Lincoln Sober Grad Night volunteers needed

Zebra Sober Grad is a coveted tradition for Lincoln High School graduating seniors. In fact, this year’s Sober Grad on June 10 will be the 30th annual post- graduation event. The Zebra Sober Grad Board of Directors are still in need of nearly 80 volunteers for the Zebra Sober...
LINCOLN, CA
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
My View: DiSC Isn’t Going to Turn Davis into Elk Grove

Davis, CA – For those people who argue they don’t want to turn Davis into Natomas or Elk Grove—I get it. I don’t want to either. I don’t think anyone does. And I don’t think anything in the plans will actually do so. DiSC...
DAVIS, CA
Folsom Lake is nearly full. But why are other reservoirs still drought stricken?

FOLSOM, Calif. — As temperatures hit triple digits, the Memorial Day weekend will be looking much different from a year ago. “We are anticipating a very busy season - I mean compared to last year. When we have low water, that's what drives people out here is water level and the temperature, so we're expecting what nearly 90 degrees again this weekend so it's going to be busy,” said Richard Preston Le May, Folsom sector superintendent of California State Parks.
FOLSOM, CA
Bob’s Discount Furniture in Roseville, Folsom, and Elk Grove

Roseville, Calif.- Bob’s Discount Furniture, the 10th largest U.S. furniture chain with 150 stores across 24 states and over $2B in annual sales, is excited to announce the openings of three new Northern California locations. Roseville Location. 1252 Galleria Boulevard in the Creekside Town Center. Roseville, CA 95678 (34,000...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Amancay Tapia

A 70s Cop TV Series That Shows San Francisco in Its Liberal Glory

“The streets of San Francisco”, was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all. The cop show manages to capture this special time really well so it is worth watching for this reason alone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Folsom area events planned to honor those lost for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a holiday created for mourning United States military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. The Monday of every May as organizations across the country host events to remember the fallen and our area is no exception. This year, the city of...
FOLSOM, CA
Plans for the zoo in Elk Grove advance, design firm selected

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Elk Grove is one step closer to having a new state-of-the-art zoo in the city. The Elk Grove City Council moved forward with an agreement with the Sacramento Zoological Society on Wednesday. Plus, a design firm has been chosen to plan the new zoo. "The...
ELK GROVE, CA
Minnesota High Schooler Takes Responsibility For Social Media Threat At Rodriguez High School In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A social media threat that occurred Friday morning at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield has been traced to a 17-year-old Minnesota high schooler, said the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. The responsible high schooler came from Richfield High School in Minnesota. Apparently, the threat involved the school acronym ‘RHS’, therefore schools nationwide with that acronym were concerned. There has been no danger reported to the student body or staff at either school due to the Fairfield Police Department’s quick response to the incident.

