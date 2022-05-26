Ryan Stevens looks forward to his fifth season managing the Lincoln Potters

Roseville — Darrell Dowell Nelson, a resident of the Del Webb community in Roseville, CA, was born April 22, 1927 and entered into eternal life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Darrell was born in Santa Ana, California. He attended Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana Junior College and the University of Redlands. He served in the US Navy from 1945-47. He worked at Procter and Gamble for 40 years. Darrell married Virginia “Ginny” Ann Osborne on June 12, 1949, in Santa Ana. They moved to San Francisco in 1950 where they raised 4 children. Ginny died in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Darrell reconnected with Dorothy Hoyt, a classmate from junior college and they were married on August 4, 2015. Dorothy gave a new energy to Darrell’s life. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, parents David and Lillian (Dowell) Nelson, his stepmother Barbara (Easton) Nelson, his brother Robert John Nelson and sister-in-law Helen (Tidball) Nelson. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and children Kim (Rebecca) Nelson, Don (Shelley) Nelson, Brian (MaryJo) Nelson and Barbara (Dave) Sunde along with his niece Diana (Larry) McGrail. His grandchildren are John, Katie, Kiffin, Lindsay, Cathy, Christina, Carolann, Casey, Amy, Kristianne, Brittany and Megan along with 18 great grandchildren. A Witness to the Resurrection and A Celebration Of Life will occur on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Community Church located at 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Darrell to Pleasant Grove Community Church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, CA, or a charity of your choice.

