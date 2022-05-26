ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After today’s last breath of spring, expect a sunny and hot Memorial Day weekend

By Eric Berger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. After several days of tumultuous conditions, Houston’s weather pattern will now turn much more predictable. The overall pattern looks sunny, and after today, rather warm for the foreseeable future. There is little to no rain in the forecast. Conditions are gorgeous this morning across the metro...

spacecityweather.com

A quiet, hot Memorial Day weekend for Houston this year

Houston has occasionally endured some painful Memorial Day weekend weather. This year will not be one of them. We expect sunshine, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s each day and lows mainly in the 70s. Today should be the hottest day of the next several, but the humidity will increase this weekend.
Memorial Day Weather: Warm, rain-free weekend across southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a day of cool, comfortable weather, the heat is coming back this Memorial Day weekend. Friday morning will have temperatures around 72 degrees before warming up to highs in the low 90s, depending on where you live in the region. Houston is going to be at a high of 94 degrees, while a bit cooler in Galveston, around 89 degrees.
Memorial Day weekend’s busiest roads around Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We all know people will hit the roads en masse for this holiday weekend, but where exactly will they be traveling? Enter AAA Texas with a weekend forecast for traffic. Houston has it’s fair share of traffic prone spots, but beginning Friday expect I-69 Eastex Fwy...
HIDDEN GEM: Splashway Waterpark & Campground

SHERIDAN, Texas — KHOU 11 News viewer Kristen answered our call for hidden gems in the greater Houston area, suggesting we drive about 90 minutes west of Houston to Sheridan, Texas, to check out Splashway Waterpark & Campground. "I love Splashway. My family’s been coming here for more than...
fox26houston.com

Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

HOUSTON - Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!. Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!
kingwood.com

Laurel wilt determined to be killing Kingwood trees

Laurel wilt determined to be killing Kingwood trees. Experts are now warning Texans of another tree disease called laurel wilt. You can see several trees which are already affected by laurel wilt here in Kingwood. Symptoms include leaves that droop, turn reddish or purplish and eventually turn brown and die....
houstoniamag.com

How To Get Your Burger Fix on National Hamburger Day

Bludorn’s Dry Aged Beef Burger is juicy enough to satisfy the pickiest of burgerholics. Image: Julie Soefer. Although as red-blooded Houstonians, we think burgers should be celebrated every day, it’s especially important to celebrate these juicy, sent-from-heaven meat sandwiches every year on National Hamburger Day, happening this year on Saturday, May 28. While burgers are many things, they are most importantly here for you in both your lowest and your highest of moments. Anyone who has ever scarfed one down after a night out on the town — this is a judgment-free zone — can attest that nothing quite hits the spot when you have the spins quite like a juicy slab of ground beef gently bookended by two perfectly toasted buns.
travelnoire.com

The Best Cheap Eats In Houston, Texas

Just like most things in Texas, Houston does it big when it comes to food. But who says you have to break the bank to enjoy all the sites this city has to offer? This list features the best cheap eats in Houston. Oishii offers small plates of seaweed salad,...
realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. “With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago,” says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. “We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original “Rice Blvd Food Market” store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the “Rice Village.”
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta PowWow will be Fri, June 3rd & Sat, June 4th

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe between Woodville and Livingston will hold the 52nd Annual PowWow on Friday, June 3rd beginning at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 4th beginning at 12:00 noon. Indian tribes from across the United States and Canada will gather at the Alabama-Coushatta Reservation Ball Park on Highway 190, and...
fox26houston.com

Themed AirBNB's in Houston

HOUSTON - As we are approaching The summer, you may find yourself with no plans! Making plans last minute can get super expensive, especially with gas prices. No need to worry, you can still enjoy one of many unique experiences offered by Airbnb right here in the Houston area. All you need to do is go to the Airbnb website and look under "experiences" for Houston.
easttexasradio.com

Stop The Spread Of Invasive Species

AUSTIN – With Memorial Day and summertime quickly approaching, Texans will be getting out on the water. Now more than ever, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urge boaters and paddlers who enjoy water recreation this summer to do their part to fight back against aquatic invasive species that threaten Texas lakes.
Community Impact Houston

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
fox26houston.com

Traffic expected after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking drivers to avoid parts of northwest Harris County after a crash involving at least five vehicles. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but we're told it happened in the 16600 block of SH 249 and W Greens Rd. No additional information was shared, so it's unclear of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

