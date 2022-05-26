ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Ronica Henderson, formerly of Du Quoin

Daily Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonica Henderson, age 48, of Wentzville, Missouri and formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at her home in Wentzville on May 10, 2022. Ronica was born on Feb. 24, 1974, the daughter of Birdie (Robison) and Eugene Henderson Sr. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to raising her children...

www.dailyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.

A middle school student from Doniphan, Mo. is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Crews respond to trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau. Crews responded to a fire at a trailer in East Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins Updated: 4...
Daily Register

Local educator backs Pride Month with second annual run

MARION -- June is National LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, for the second consecutive year, a Johnston City teacher is taking a unique approach to raising awareness. On Saturday, June 11, Tim Kee will run 10 miles, from Marion to Carbondale, to send an important message to the community. "I started with a simple idea of linking Marion to Carbondale, in the hopes of spreading inclusivity across county lines," Kee said.
MARION, IL
Daily Register

Frank Derickson, former Chester mayor, dies at 93

Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
CHESTER, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carterville, MO
City
Du Quoin, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Du Quoin, IL
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Carbondale, IL
Wentzville, MO
Obituaries
City
Wentzville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
City
Carterville, IL
Telegraph

Two charged with meth trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE – Two out-of-state people were charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after investigations by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Lucious M. Hutchins, 43, of Jonesville, Louisiana, was charged May 26 with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class X felonies. According to court documents, on...
ALTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local Births for May 18-23, 2022

A boy to Dustin and Megan Huber of Camp Point at 4:44 p.m. on May 18. A boy to David and Linda Spillman of Quincy at 8:52 a.m. on May 21. A girl to Zac Taylor and Kailyn Day of Carthage at 5:11 p.m. on May 21. A boy to...
QUINCY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdie Lrb#Inurnment
FOX 2

Get gas today for $2.12 in Fredericktown, Missouri

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Americans for Prosperity Missouri plan to protest high gas prices Thursday and residents can cash in. The group will roll back the price per gallon to $2.12. They said that was the price the day President Biden took office. Prices are more than $4 now. The group will pay the difference at the Gulf […]
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, May 27th, 2022

A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Jamar Young of Putter Drive in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Michael Ingles of Wortby Street in Odin was arrested by Odin Police for...
CENTRALIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Telegraph

Collinsville man faces cocaine charge

A Collinsville man was charged with a Class 1 drug felony on Wednesday. Anthony J. White, 48, of Collinsville, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Illinois State Police.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis trio charged in Edwardsville theft

A trio of St. Louis residents were charged with multiple felony counts of retail theft by Madison County on Wednesday. Terrence J. Cooper, 33, Marcus L. Payne, 38, and Geniene N. Coney, 37, were all three charged with multiple felony counts of retail theft of the TJ Maxx on Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Edwardsville. The case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

IDPH Warns of Rabid Bats in 4 Illinois Counties

As summer approaches and the weather warms up, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of rabid animals, especially bats, as they become more active this time of year, a press release said. "IDPH has received reports of four rabid bats in the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Telegraph

Staunton man faces weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Staunton man faces multiple weapons and other charges after a May 24 incident in Livingston. Charles B. Blount, 32, of an unknown address in Staunton, was charged May 26 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification, both Class A misdemeanors.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

NASCAR race brings traffic changes

The Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation and World Wide Technology Raceway have announced several traffic and travel impacts associated with the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race weekend June 3-5.
MADISON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy