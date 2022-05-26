Sports Update: Twins lose! Twin’s pitcher has COVID! USD pole vaulter going to NCAA championship! Celtics win!
By Todd Epp
ktwb.com
3 days ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s so00000 close you can almost taste it!. Yes, it’s the first long weekend of the summer, Memorial Day Weekend!. Oh, and here’s your Thursday sports. *The Detroit Tigers defeat...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Yay, us!. And as an added bonus, here’s your Friday sports!. *The Kansas City Royals defeat the Minnesota Twins 3 to 2. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-out RBI double to cap a three-run eighth-inning rally as Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.
A Minnesota state park recently made an exciting announcement about their growing bison herd. The herd lives at Minneopa State Park in Mankato, Minnesota and park officials are reporting a record number of bison calves that were born into the herd this spring. This bison herd is genetically rare so...
The state of Minnesota is full of all kinds of different restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these 3 are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story Source: Only In Your State...
The first lake sturgeon spawning event in over 100 years on the Red River Basin in Minnesota in May, 2022. Photo Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. A major milestone on the long recovery journey for Minnesota's lake sturgeon has been recorded this month somewhere on the upper reaches of a Red River tributary.
We received more than 120 suggestions when we asked readers to share their favorite secret summer activities. From little-known places to stay to overlooked stops for food and drink to fun festivals, here are some of the ideas and destinations you can try yourself. Mississippi Pub in Inver Grove Heights...
Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Ok- the napkins will be provided, but you know nothing goes together like cold ice cream on a hot summer day. Or if you are like me... Tuesday. Ice Cream is one of my favorite summer treats (or anytime, really). There is an ice cream shop in Stillwater called Nelson's...
Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
This quote simply summarizes my high school life. Following my immigration to the US, I started to really miss the Asian cuisine I used to enjoy in Korea. For the past few years with my friends and family, I have gone on food trips on weekends to Minneapolis. I’ll share some of my favorite restaurants and their menus.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The RibFest lineup has officially been finalized as the Friday night headliner was announced. Rock band Warrant, with the 1990 hit “Cherry Pie,” tops the lineup, joining previously announced Lita Ford and FireHouse. RibFest weekend kicks off Thursday, August 4th, with country artist Craig...
Downtown Northfield's Froggy Bottoms River Pub & Lily PADio will be closing for good on Sunday. The river pub announced the closure on social media earlier today. The reason behind the closure is one that many businesses are currently dealing with, a lack of employees. The post by Froggy bottoms...
You don’t have to leave the Lakeville, MN area to find delicious food and great service. Whether you’re craving a juicy burger, a gourmet steak dinner or a delish cupcake, the Lakeville area has what you’re looking for!. Taste your way through these 14 restaurants in the...
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets. I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. The Wright County Swappers Meet...
A Minneapolis police tactical team exits a police van at Hennepin Ave and 31st Street in the early morning hours of April 12, 2021, during reports of looting following the killing of Daunte Wright hours earlier. Photo by Chad Davis. Minneapolis Police Sgt. Stephen McBride was paid nearly $376,000 last...
Richfield, MN (KROC AM News) - There was a tense situation at a Twin Cities high school Friday morning. The Richfield Police Dept. was contacted by the Richfield High School principal around 6:30 am “regarding a potential threat to the school.”. According to the department, the principal said staff...
As a 2020 grad, I've become an expert at finding cheap lunches around town. Here are some of my go-to spots to find meals under $10.Lake and Bryant Cafe has a unique and delicious brunch menu and bakery. Afro Deli offers African and Mediterranean fare, with locations in downtown St. Paul, the Minneapolis skyways, and near the University of Minnesota.Los Ocampo Express serves authentic Mexican food in the Minneapolis skyways for just $3 a taco. Roti in St. Louis Park is the place to go for create-your-own Mediterranean bowls and pita sandwiches. Dagwood's in the Minneapolis skyways has tasty sandwiches, and a meal with chips and a drink only runs you about $9. Asian Express in the St. Paul skyways serves huge portions of fried rice, kung pao chicken, pho, and much more for under $9.95. Stalk & Spade in downtown Wayzata and Edina have plant-based "chick'n" sandwiches and wraps for $9.95. Plus, $3.50 ice cream cones!
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Twin Cities.1. Nolo's Kitchen & BarOn weekdays from 3-5:30pm, get $2 wine shots, $5 martinis and cosmos, $5 draft beer, and discounted appetizers, including $10 lobster fried rice. Address: 515 N. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis. Photo: Jason Horowitz, courtesy of Nolo's Kitchen & Bar2. Punch Bowl SocialHappy hour is 4-6pm on Monday through Thursday. You can get $5 punch, liquor, draft beer, wine, and mixed drinks in addition to food specials. Address: 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., Minneapolis. Photo: ATXandchill, courtesy of Punch Bowl Social3. PajaritoGet $2 off all house cocktails and more drink specials along with $6 nachos, wings and chicken tinga tostada.Address: 605 7th St. West, St. Paul and 3910 W. 50th St., Edina. Photo courtesy of Pajarito
RICHMOND -- A Richmond restaurant is opening next month under a new name, but to the same family. Dan Dols, and his son Derek, bought the former Jerry's Supper Club, which was previously owned by Dan's father. He says after seeing his father's restaurant sit empty, his son decided it...
Comments / 0