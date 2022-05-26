ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Update: Twins lose! Twin’s pitcher has COVID! USD pole vaulter going to NCAA championship! Celtics win!

By Todd Epp
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s so00000 close you can almost taste it!. Yes, it’s the first long weekend of the summer, Memorial Day Weekend!. Oh, and here’s your Thursday sports. *The Detroit Tigers defeat...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Yay, us!. And as an added bonus, here’s your Friday sports!. *The Kansas City Royals defeat the Minnesota Twins 3 to 2. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-out RBI double to cap a three-run eighth-inning rally as Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.
