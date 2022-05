Local teachers burnt out from the pandemic and looking for a new career path can now consider ditching their lesson plans for a badge and a gun. The FBI's San Antonio office is now recruiting educators to become FBI special agents, according to a LinkedIn job listing posted last week. So far, 59 people with backgrounds in K-12 education have applied for the gig, according to the online networking website.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO