ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

Ronica Henderson, formerly of Du Quoin

randolphcountyheraldtribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonica Henderson, age 48, of Wentzville, Missouri and formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at her home in Wentzville on May 10, 2022. Ronica was born on Feb. 24, 1974, the daughter of Birdie (Robison) and Eugene Henderson Sr. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to raising her children...

www.randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 may bring more prizes

MADISON - From a beer and a hot dog in the stands, to hotels and corporate sponsorships, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is going to fill a lot of cash registers. And while some are focusing on the immediate financial benefits, others are working to use the event to spur additional development and tourism. "What it means is thousands of visitors coming to the region, both Missouri and Illinois," said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "They will spend a week here. It's not just a race on Sunday. It's a weeklong of activities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.

A middle school student from Doniphan, Mo. is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Crews respond to trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau. Crews responded to a fire at a trailer in East Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins Updated: 4...
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Frank Derickson, former Chester mayor, dies at 93

Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
CHESTER, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor of Fairfield passes away

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Mike Dreith of Fairfield passed away Saturday, according to Mt. Carmel’s mayor. In a Facebook post, Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge said Drieth passed away suddenly. He goes on to say Drieth was a great guy. Before becoming mayor, Drieth was president of John A. Logan College, Frontier Community College […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carterville, MO
City
Du Quoin, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Du Quoin, IL
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Carbondale, IL
Wentzville, MO
Obituaries
City
Wentzville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
City
Carterville, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

Two charged with meth trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE – Two out-of-state people were charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after investigations by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Lucious M. Hutchins, 43, of Jonesville, Louisiana, was charged May 26 with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class X felonies. According to court documents, on...
ALTON, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
section618.com

Marion walks off with regional championship

MARION — The Marion Wildcats won their second straight softball regional championship, beating South 7 rival Carbondale in walk-off fashion by the final of 3-2. Abby Sherrard hit a hot smash that got through the infield and chased home pinch runner Brianna Reid with regional winning run. Marion handily...
MARION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdie Lrb#Inurnment
Benton Evening News

Remembering the 'Miracle of Marion'

MARION -This Sunday marks 40 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Marion. The May 29, 1982 F4 tornado killed 10 people, injured 200, destroyed homes, dozens of businesses and uprooted thousands of lives. Mayor Mike Absher said at Monday night's city council meeting that the city will hold a...
MARION, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
14news.com

Illinois State Police: Two vehicle fatal crash in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police responded to a fatal car accident Thursday night. They say it happened on Illinois Route 13 near Duncan Lane, Shawneetown around 9:15 p.m. According to a press release, a car was headed westbound on Illinois 13 while another was headed eastbound in...
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

IDPH Warns of Rabid Bats in 4 Illinois Counties

As summer approaches and the weather warms up, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of rabid animals, especially bats, as they become more active this time of year, a press release said. "IDPH has received reports of four rabid bats in the state...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since April

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Staunton man faces weapons charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Staunton man faces multiple weapons and other charges after a May 24 incident in Livingston. Charles B. Blount, 32, of an unknown address in Staunton, was charged May 26 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and resisting a peace officer and obstructing identification, both Class A misdemeanors.
STAUNTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy