Ronica Henderson, formerly of Du Quoin

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO