ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daddy Yankee’s Manager Raphy Pina Sentenced To Prison For Firearms

By Martin Berrios
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxK6O_0fr8zuv900
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

One of Reggaeton’s most influential executives will have to do a bid. Daddy Yankee’s manager Raphy Pina has been sentenced to prison for possession of firearms.

As per Digital Music News the power player was hit with some stiff numbers by Puerto Rico courts. Back in 2020 he was pinched for having automatic weapons and an array of ammunition. This was in direct violation of his prior 2016 conviction. Pina was found guilty by a federal jury on December 22, 2021. On Tuesday, May 24 U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa sentenced Rafael “Raphy” Pina-Nieves to a term of 41 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a fine of one hundred fifty thousand dollars for firearms violations being a convicted felon, and possession of a machinegun.

Pina addressed the court prior to the sentencing. Naturally he appealed to the system for leniency. “Today, before all of you, I ask you let me return to my family, who is waiting for me. I want to continue being a present father and guide them in every stage of their life. I want to see my (1-year-old) daughter learn to walk” he revealed. “I want to thank everyone here, thanks for your support and to my kids and partner, I love you.”

Pina was accompanied by his partner and artist Natti Natasha, his three oldest children and Daddy Yankee.

Photo:

Daddy Yankee’s Manager Raphy Pina Sentenced To Prison For Firearms was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Defendant Sentenced in Multi-Million-Dollar Baby Formula Fraud Scheme Blamed the Trucker ‘Morons That Elected’ Donald Trump for Getting Him Caught: Documents

Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daddy Yankee
The Independent

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was sentenced Friday to life in prison, plus 45 years.Armando Barron, 32, was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole. A judge imposed additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes, including kidnapping, criminal solicitation and assault.“Your actions were brutal. They were also horrific, they were selfish, and they were completely senseless,” Judge Elizabeth Leonard told Barron. “The abject cruelty, the pain and suffering and all that you inflicted on Jonathan that night is unfathomable.”Barron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Federal Prison

Click here to read the full article. One of the men involved in providing late rap star Mac Miller the counterfeit drugs that caused his death has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. On Monday (May 16), Stephen Walter, 49, stood before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright, II for sentencing after previously agreeing to serve 17 years in federal prison under a plea deal he’d struck with federal prosecutors. However, due to the proposed plea falling below federal guidelines, Judge Wright rejected Walter’s initial plea agreement, instead tacking on an additional six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

Texas Man Gets 5 Years in Prison for Role in PayPal Fraud Scheme

The Department of Justice has reported that 37-year-old Marcos Ponce of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to five years in prison for a scheme to buy tens of thousands of compromised PayPal accounts, a press release said. After the prison term, he’ll face three years of supervised release. He reportedly...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Firearms#Prison#Convicted Felon#Digital Music News
Complex

42 Dugg Arrested by Federal Agents for Failing to Surrender and Serve Prison Sentence

Rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested by federal agents after he failed to surrender to authorities to serve his six-month prison sentence. As the Detroit News reports, the 27-year-old rapper failed to report to a federal prison camp last month in West Virginia to serve his sentence for illegally possessing a firearm. Since he never turned himself in for the charge, which is connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta, he is now facing an absconding charge and could face up to five years behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
Calcasieu Parish News

Woman From Louisiana Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Theft of Government Funds

Woman From Louisiana Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Theft of Government Funds. United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Neiyondra Rogers, age 38, of Greensburg, Louisiana, to 33 months in federal prison following her conviction for theft of government funds. The Court further sentenced Rogers to serve three years of supervised release following her term of imprisonment and ordered her to pay restitution in the amount of $179,252.85 to the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program; $20,832 to the Small Business Administration (SBA); and $16,961 to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
GREENSBURG, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
MySanAntonio

15 convicted in Cartel Del Noreste drug conspiracy

Several people residing in South Texas and Mexico have pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport large amounts of marijuana for the Cartel Del Noreste, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. A defendant identified as Gustavo Alberto Duenes-Perez, 34, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
LAREDO, TX
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge will sentence Chauvin to 20 to 25 years in prison

(The Center Square) – U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has accepted Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison, according to a one-page order issued Wednesday. “At the change-of-plea hearing, the Court deferred accepting Defendant’s plea pending issuance of the preliminary...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Convicted killer on the run in Texas after stabbing guard and escaping during prison transfer

A convicted murderer is on the run in Leon County, Texas, after he allegedly stabbed a prison guard while being taken to a medical appointment and escaped on foot.Gonzalo Lopez, a 46-year-old killer with ties to Mexican drug cartels, staged the dramatic prison break on Thursday afternoon when he was being transported between Gatesville and Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) said in an alert to the public.The bus was carrying inmates along Highway 7 near Centerville when officials said Lopez managed to get out of his restraints and attacked the driver, Correctional Officer Randy Smith.TDCJ spokesperson Robert...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

Slumping cryptocurrencies have not only had to deal with plummeting values lately, but authorities are uncovering more and more crypto crimes that are adding to the industry's bad name. U.S. tax authorities have said they were following 50 separate leads into scams involving nonfungible tokens and other aspects of the...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Vice

Guy Who Sold Meth Under Screenname ‘Drugs R Us’ Going to Prison

Michael Goldberg, a 36-year-old man who sold meth on the darkweb under the name “Drugs R Us,” is going to prison. As first spotted by Dark Net Daily and detailed in court documents, Goldberg ran a criminal organization with his wife and a few other associates. According to the criminal complaint, Goldberg and his associates purchased drugs from various sources and then shipped them internationally using UPS, DHL, and the United States Postal Service.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
163
Followers
2K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy