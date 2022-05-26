ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Tampa Launches New ‘Prosper in Place’ Pop-Up Series to Support Tampa Homeowners

WHO: City of Tampa Community Engagement and Partnerships Department, Housing and Community Development Division, Office of Human Rights, and more

WHAT: The City of Tampa will host a “pop-up” community resources event.

WHEN: Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Springhill Park Community Center – parking lot (1000 E. Eskimo Ave.)

The City of Tampa is launching a new community resource series to help residents stay in their homes and prosper for generations to come.

The Community Engagement Department is launching its new Prosper in Place initiative today, May 26, in partnership with Housing & Community Development, Code Enforcement, and other service providers. The goal of this series is to bring government services and important wealth-building tools directly to residents in neighborhoods.

The first event will take place at the Springhill Park Community Center parking lot (1000 E. Eskimo Ave.) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Future pop-ups will be organized in neighborhoods across the city. Experts from multiple City of Tampa departments will participate to offer resources to homeowners who want to improve where they live, educate renters about their rights, and help Tampa residents better plan for the future.

The primary goals of Prosper in Place include:

  • Inform tenants about their lawful rights in areas such as discrimination, habitation, privacy, and security deposits
  • Provide access to home improvement grants
  • Educate homeowners and renters on City services related to water conservation
  • Provide access to services designed to help seniors and others lower their utility bills
  • Explain the difference between passing on the property through probate versus having an estate plan in place.
  • Share key components of estate planning
  • Share resources with individuals and families who wish to purchase a home
  • Explain how residents can report discriminatory practices
  • Promote concepts that build wealth within families

For questions and more information about this new pop-up series, residents can contact the Department of Community Engagement and Partnerships at neighborhoods@tampagov.net or by calling 813-274-7997.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Janelle H. McGregor

Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships

Community Engagement & Partnerships Department

(813) 276-3773

Email: janelle.mcgregor@tampagov.net

