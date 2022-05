Thanks to advancements in medicine and technology, we know far more about the development of the fetus than we did when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. We are also vastly more aware of the lively humanity of the unborn. These changes are vivid to me in my work as a radiologist in which some of my patients are expectant mothers and their children. For that reason, I joined two other female physicians in submitting a friend of the court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Supreme Court case that could soon overturn Roe’s unrestricted right to abortion.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO