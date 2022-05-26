ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Softball playoff roundup: Del Oro High to play in the section championship Saturday

By Aaron Jackson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Del Oro Golden Eagles will play for their eighth Sac-Joaquin Section softball title on Saturday, following an 8-4 win against Roseville High on Tuesday. Del Oro High scored five runs in the first inning, three which came off of a home run by senior Kendal Manley, her 10th blast of...

Elk Grove Citizen

Sheldon grabs 9th Section banner in Division I with win over Lincoln

Sheldon started the 2022 softball season with a 4-3 record and looked a bit lackluster, which didn’t make sense for a team that was loaded with seniors who had already signed national letters of intent with Division I colleges. A good run through the Livermore Stampede seemed to set everything in motion and then there were 12 straight wins to easily take the Delta League Championship this spring.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Falcons fall in opener, but still alive and need to win out

It’s good for Folsom Lake that the CCCAA state baseball tournament is double elimination, because in the Falcons’ opening game Saturday night, they lost a game they should have won. The Falcons lost to Riverside 11-9, a game they were leading 9-5 with two innings to play. The...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mason Holt returns to the Potters after finishing his college career at ULM

Mason Holt played for the Lincoln Potters as an outfielder in 2021 and had a decent season batting .298 with a home run and eight runs batted in along with four stolen bases. He will now return back to Lincoln upon finishing his college career at the University of Louisiana Monroe where he has the highest batting average on the team, along with 12 home runs.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Foresthill's Caleb Byers signs with Simpson University

It's been a big week for Caleb Byers. The Foresthill senior had his last day of high school Thursday and will walk across the stage to receive his diploma Saturday morning. He also was named Foresthill's Athlete of the Year, which wasn’t even his biggest athletic accomplishment of the week.
FORESTHILL, CA
Fast Fridays honors speedway mentor Schroeder; Team Challenge kicks off

Fast Fridays opened the second week of racing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn with two touching remembrances. Remembering one of their own who gave back to many of the youth riders with guidance and the sharing of a wonderful practice track at his North Auburn home, John Schroeder passed away recently.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

In pictures: Folsom High School commences over 600 graduates

More than 600 graduates walked across the stage at Prairie City Stadium Thursday evening as Folsom High School and Folsom Lake High School commenced the class of 2022. A total of 589 students received diplomas from Folsom High School, while 21 seniors received theirs from Folsom Lake High School. Thursday's...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Lake College awards 1,340 degrees to 906 graduates.

Faculty, local dignitaries and members of the community came together last week in Falcon Stadium at Folsom Lake College to celebrate the commencement of the class of 2022. For the 2021-2022 academic year, Folsom Lake College had a total of 906 graduates who earned 1,340 associate degrees and 215 certificates. Approximately 216 graduates participated in the ceremony.
FOLSOM, CA
abc10.com

Folsom Lake is nearly full. But why are other reservoirs still drought stricken?

FOLSOM, Calif. — As temperatures hit triple digits, the Memorial Day weekend will be looking much different from a year ago. “We are anticipating a very busy season - I mean compared to last year. When we have low water, that's what drives people out here is water level and the temperature, so we're expecting what nearly 90 degrees again this weekend so it's going to be busy,” said Richard Preston Le May, Folsom sector superintendent of California State Parks.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Darrell Dowell Nelson 4/22/11927 - 5/14/2022

Roseville — Darrell Dowell Nelson, a resident of the Del Webb community in Roseville, CA, was born April 22, 1927 and entered into eternal life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Darrell was born in Santa Ana, California. He attended Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana Junior College and the University of Redlands. He served in the US Navy from 1945-47. He worked at Procter and Gamble for 40 years. Darrell married Virginia “Ginny” Ann Osborne on June 12, 1949, in Santa Ana. They moved to San Francisco in 1950 where they raised 4 children. Ginny died in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Darrell reconnected with Dorothy Hoyt, a classmate from junior college and they were married on August 4, 2015. Dorothy gave a new energy to Darrell’s life. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, parents David and Lillian (Dowell) Nelson, his stepmother Barbara (Easton) Nelson, his brother Robert John Nelson and sister-in-law Helen (Tidball) Nelson. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and children Kim (Rebecca) Nelson, Don (Shelley) Nelson, Brian (MaryJo) Nelson and Barbara (Dave) Sunde along with his niece Diana (Larry) McGrail. His grandchildren are John, Katie, Kiffin, Lindsay, Cathy, Christina, Carolann, Casey, Amy, Kristianne, Brittany and Megan along with 18 great grandchildren. A Witness to the Resurrection and A Celebration Of Life will occur on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Community Church located at 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Darrell to Pleasant Grove Community Church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, CA, or a charity of your choice.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bob’s Discount Furniture in Roseville, Folsom, and Elk Grove

Roseville, Calif.- Bob’s Discount Furniture, the 10th largest U.S. furniture chain with 150 stores across 24 states and over $2B in annual sales, is excited to announce the openings of three new Northern California locations. Roseville Location. 1252 Galleria Boulevard in the Creekside Town Center. Roseville, CA 95678 (34,000...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Laura Lehman 9/18/1932 - 5/10/2022

Laura Lehman, 89, of Cool, California passed away on May 10, 2022. A private family grave site ceremony was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be on June 18, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Canyon View Community Center, Sierra Room, 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. Laura was born in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on September 18, 1932. She moved with her father, mother and two sisters to California. Laura graduated from Elk Grove High School. She worked at S H Kress Co. She then worked as a cashier at the County Hospital which then became the University of California, Davis hospital. When Laura retired she and her husband built a home in Cool, California, where she resided until her death. Laura also enjoyed her years volunteering with the Lions Club’s in both Placer and El Dorado Counties. She also belonged to the Elk’s Club. Laura enjoyed having animals on the ranch, which ranged from Barney, her donkey, her chickens and various dogs and cats throughout the years. Laura is survived by daughters Eleanor Averitt; Elaine Stall and her husband Jim Stall, grandchildren, Daniel Averitt, Dillion Stall and Lilly Stall, niece Carolyn Lucich, nephew Leonard Simmons and their respective families. Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Lehman, parents Francisco and Maria Azinheira and sisters Faustina Lawrence and Linda Surryhne. The family of Laura Lehman wishes to thank The Lions Club for their assistance with the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to SPCA.
COOL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass

Accident Cause Unknown After Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass. A big rig accident occurred in Sacramento on May 26 when it rolled off an overpass. The crash happened along Interstate 5 around 2:00 p.m. when the truck went off the road and landed on the overpass berm next to San Juan Road below. The call came into the Sacramento Fire Department, who reported that the trailer was found rolled over against the berm, and the truck cab was heavily damaged. Fire department medics transported the truck driver to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. No information was provided on the cause of the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Warby Parker Comes to Roseville!

Warby Parker, the disruptive eyewear brand, is opening a new location at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville on Saturday, May 28. The store will be Warby Parker’s 25th in California and second in the Sacramento region. (The first is at the Ice Blocks on R Street.) The location will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Retired EG police chief joins Sky River Casino staff

Tim Albright retired as Elk Grove police chief this March and he’s now taking a role at Elk Grove’s upcoming Sky River Casino. The casino staff announced on May 24 that he will be their government and community relations director. He will be tasked with connecting the casino with local, state, and federal entities as well as being a liaison with law enforcement, fire agencies, and the Elk Grove community.
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day celebration

Know and Go: What: Roseville Memorial Day celebration When: 11 a.m. Memorial Day, Monday Where: Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry St., Roseville Know and Go: What: American Legion Post 620 Memorial Day pancake breakfast, followed by Rocklin Memorial Day celebration When: Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday followed by Memorial Day service at 11:30 a.m.. — Area residents are invited to come together to honor fallen veteran heroes this Memorial Day Monday at the Roseville Cemetery, 421 Berry Street in Roseville.
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Goats Jump Fence And Escape In Vacaville, Currently Sought

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two goats jumped a fence and escaped in Vacaville and Animal Control is currently looking for them, said Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services. Despite being corralled in an area with high fencing, these goats still managed to escape. The goats are described as white with brown ears and are Boer goats. They were last seen in the area of Midway and Timm. The goal is to get the goats back to their owner safely. If anyone in Vacaville sees these goats please call 707-784-4733 #2 or email at sheriffACO@solanocounty.com.

Comments / 0

