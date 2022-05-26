ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple comes home to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound on their floor

By Doc Louallen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Homicide Division is investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia where a teen was found suffering from a bullet wound...

NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself After Father Allegedly Left Loaded Gun Inside Car While Getting Haircut: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand. The child’s grandmother rushed him to Children’s Hospital, according to police. Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing. The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Triple Shooting In West Oak Lane Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Exiting Funeral Services At Church Injured, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women leaving funeral services at a church in West Oak Lane were hit by gunfire and injured in a triple shooting on Saturday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Street and Chelten Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and killed in the shooting. Police tell Eyewitness News the 34-year-old man was targeted during an apparent road rage incident. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Police say the two women injured in the shooting, a 62-year-old and a 57-year-old, were coming out of a Haitian church at the time of the incident and appear to be innocent victims. The 62-year-old was shot in the hip and placed in critical but stable condition. The 57-year-old was shot once in her right arm and placed in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman shot in the stomach inside her home by a man in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who shot a woman twice in Kensington Thursday. The incident happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 6:17 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and left arm by a man wearing a black...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Stranger’s Home In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead inside a stranger’s home Wednesday night in South Philadelphia. This case is a real head-scratcher for even experienced investigators. The teenager was found dead but police aren’t sure if his death is an accident or if it was murder. “All I’ve seen was police out here, crime scene,” a neighbor said. Neighbors watched in disbelief as police rushed to the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace in South Philadelphia just before 8 o’clock Wednesday night, after a woman found the boy’s body inside her home laying on the floor. “It’s just heartbreaking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

15YEAR OLD BOY SHOT TO DEATH IN VINELAND

Vineland Police say a 15 year old boy was shot to death in the city on Thursday. Police say the victim was found at 1811 North Delsea Drive; he was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators believe the victim knew the actors involved in the killing.
VINELAND, NJ
fox29.com

Kensington double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, that critically injured one man. Officials say police responded to the 3400 block of Kip Street Thursday afternoon, about 2:15, on the report of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man shot four times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Teenage Boy Arrested In South Jersey Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A teenage boy has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting, authorities said. The unidentified juvenile shot of an 18-year-old man in Pennsauken on Thursday, May 26, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Acting Chief Phil Olivo. At approximately 5...
CBS Pittsburgh

Father of boy found dead in New Kensington appears in court for separate case

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - It's been 22 days since the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles was found in a wooded area behind his New Kensington home. Investigators say it was a homicide. On Thursday, in an unrelated case, the boy's father was in court on charges he assaulted the child months before the boy's death. Luella Elien said she was in complete disbelief when investigators told her her son was dead and still can't come to terms with it."He was supposed to grow up. He was supposed to be great. He was supposed to be something special," she said.On...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

