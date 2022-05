As everyone is gearing up for summer hiking and the start of planning your summer adventures we are providing some places that should be on your summer bucket list. If you are heading towards Zion National Park, then this hike just outside is a must. Rivaling almost any hike within the park, Kanarra Creek Canyon Trail is amazing. With something for everyone and on a hot day it is marvelous since you get to hike through water!

UTAH STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO