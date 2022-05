49ers second-year WR Brandon Aiyuk said he wants to “maximize” his role in their offense next season. “Everybody has personal goals that they want. But I know that comes alongside with everything we want to do as a team. I’m trying to really maximize my spot, my role I have in this offense and let it take it where it’s at,” Aiyuk said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News. “I’ll maximize everything, starting right now.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO