Breaking News: Needles, CA: Deputies arrested 2 people for discharging a firearm near Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompting a school lockdown.

POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.

POMONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO