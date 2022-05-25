ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Deputies arrested 2 people for discharging a firearm near Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompting a school lockdown.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has confirmed that deputies have arrested 2 people for discharging a firearm near Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompting a school lockdown on Wednesday, May 25th,...

