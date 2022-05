On the surface, Thursday’s performance by Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani looked like any other. Ohtani did surrender five runs, including two homers, though he dazzled with his strikeout stuff, sending 10 Toronto Blue Jays back to the dugout by way of the ‘K.’ However, the Angels star was dealing with an injury throughout the outing. Ohtani suffered a back injury during Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

