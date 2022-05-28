ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

After Recent Rain & Snow, Drought Improves Slightly In Colorado

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in months, drought improved instead of worsening this week. But Colorado still has a long way to go with 90% of the state still experiencing drought.

The impact of over 8 inches of snow in many mountain areas and over 1 inch of liquid precipitation at lower elevations in the second half of May was somewhat minimal on the weekly drought update released Thursday morning.

(source: CBS)

Nine days ago, about 93% of the state had at least moderate drought. That number has dropped only 3% since then, but it marks the first improvement in Colorado since the third week in March.

For Denver and the Front Range, severe drought has now disappeared from many areas by moderate drought remains. However, most of Weld County including Greeley and Hudson continues to have severe drought.

(source: CBS)

Three of the four drought categories dropped thanks to the recent moisture.

– Moderate drought has decreased 3%
– Severe drought has decreased 4%
– Extreme drought has decreased 5%

Exceptional drought remained unchanged at 3% of Colorado including most of Baca County and portion of Prowers County including the communities like Springfield and Campo.

A storm system will move into Colorado late Saturday night into Sunday . It will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. Above 10,000 feet we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. On the Front Range we have a chance for an afternoon rain shower or thunderstorm.

