The producers of Peter Five Eight, a new thriller starring Kevin Spacey, have responded to the authorisation of sexual assault charges against the actor on Thursday. “While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work,” the statement reads, “it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.”

