Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson gifts Anthony Walker a Rolex and a charitable donation for No. 4

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Browns linebacker Anthony Walker was fielding questions at the podium after Wednesday’s OTA session in Berea when an unexpected visitor interrupted. New Browns QB Deshaun Watson stole the stage by handing Walker a small box and a big hug.

Anthony

In the box was a Rolex watch, part of an unsolicited price for Watson to take the No. 4 jersey from Walker, who wore it in his first season in Cleveland. It was a light moment for the two former AFC South rivals who are now critical leadership presences in Cleveland.

Watson is also donating $50,000 to the football program at the high school where Walker’s father works in Florida.

ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s signing status with Raiders after ‘positive’ workout

Colin Kaepernick impressed the Las Vegas Raiders in his offseason workout. His first step back in returning to the NFL was a small one but was still important. Although Kaepernick did well in the workout, he still has yet to make it back to the NFL. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, no deal is imminent from the Raiders. With Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens already occupying the Raiders quarterback spots on the depth chart, there is no clear spot for Kap. Still, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, he still has enough left in the tank to make it back.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas Longhorns legend Ricky Williams changes his name, His New name is….

Ricky Williams was an interesting player. I remember there were stories of him walking around with his helmet on everywhere he went. The former Texas Longhorns legend and NFL standout is no longer Ricky Williams. He has changed his legal name. His new name is Errick Miron. Miron played at...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/26/22)

It is Thursday, May 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are beginning the third and final day of OTA workouts. Wednesday was the day media was granted access to the players and coaches. Takeaways from those interactions headline the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Walker Is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cassius

The Comeback: Colin Kaepernick Completes Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick‘s path to return to the NFL continues to get clearer. The quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wendesday, according to ESPN. The workout marked the first time Kaep has done so since getting blacklisted in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem while protesting racial inequality across the United States. […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

