ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

3 officers shot during school shooting released

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g70qn_0fr8FJqS00

Three officers who were shot amid Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas have been released from the hospital, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez told CNN on Thursday.

The identities of the officers involved in Tuesday’s mass shooting have not been released.

Meanwhile, the gunman’s grandmother, who was shot at a residence prior to the school shooting, remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning, officials said.

All told, 17 individuals were wounded on Tuesday, in addition to the 19 students and two teachers who were fatally shot.

Olivarez said two officers were shot in the hallway of the school before the suspect barricaded himself and shot an entire classroom. Those officers, he said, were local officers who arrived on the scene and followed the gunman into the school.

A third officer, a member of the Customs and Border Protection agency, was shot as a tactical team entered the classroom to fatally shoot the suspect.

Officials are facing questions over law enforcement’s response to the shooting. Parents of children inside the school told multiple media outlets on Wednesday that families were held back by officers from entering the school during the shooting. Onlookers also reportedly urged police to enter the school to disrupt the shooting.

Olivarez told CNN that officers prevented civilians from entering the school to prevent loss of life.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cnn
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
MOUNT AIRY, GA
TODAY.com

Former teacher writes heartbreaking post about how 'every teacher' fears a classroom shooting

When former teacher Angelle Terrell wrote down her feelings in a Facebook post after the tragic shooting at an elementary school Texas, she wasn’t expecting it to go viral. Beginning every sentence with “Every teacher you know has,” Terrell, 35, wrote a heartbreaking post about how, in her experience, all educators harbor deep fears about a classroom shooting.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
UVALDE, TX
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy