'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention in Houston after Uvalde mass shooting

 4 days ago

The National Rifle Association's annual conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center will still continue this weekend in Houston, but one performer will no longer be there.

"American Pie" singer Don McLean pulled out of the gun convention "in light of the recent events in Texas," a reference to the mass shooting that killed 21 people in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week.

I'm sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans.

I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.

Sincerely, Don McLean"

Currently, McLean has a performance scheduled in Houston for June 25 at Cullen Performance Hall.

The video above is from our reporting about protests planned against the NRA rally.

People have called for the NRA to cancel their conference, but on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner explained that a legally binding contract prevents the city from doing so. Still, several groups plan to protest.

The convention center is set to open its doors at 2 p.m. Thursday when on-site registration begins.

Several groups, including former President Donald Trump, with different agendas are expected outside the GRB center starting on Friday.

Trump confirmed his appearance, saying he will share an important message to America and that he is praying for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

SEE RELATED STORY: How Houston can help Robb Elementary School shooting victims in Uvalde

WATCH: Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas governor's press conference on shooting

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate O'Rourke verbally confronted Gov. Abbott at a news conference about the Uvalde school shooting.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013, Gun Violence Archive data shows

LeaTea
4d ago

And those still attending will be there in celebration of the death and carnage left in Uvalde. I guess that's part of the "pro life" schtick they speak of. Utterly repulsive!!

