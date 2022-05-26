ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chatham County District Attorney's Office changes how it prosecutes marijuana cases

WJCL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office is making changes to how it prosecutes marijuana cases. On Wednesday, Chatham County DA Shalena Cook Jones announced, effective...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 3

Related
WJBF

Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia deputy charged with tampering with evidence

Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, age 35, of Lumber City, was arrested for one count of tampering with evidence, one count for violation of oath of office, and one count of pandering on Friday. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI investigate potential misconduct of...
LUMBER CITY, GA
WABE

Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Sheriff’s office investigates threat on Hunting Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a threat on Hunting Island State Park. The sheriff’s office released a statement on Memorial Day concerning a “threat of violence” circulating on social media. Further details on the nature of the threat weren’t given. BCSO said investigators have not been able […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Politics Local#Da
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Health Department main clinic to close May 31

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department main clinic will be closed May 31 while their air conditioning system is repaired. Clinical services, child dental services, and vital records will be unavailable at the main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive. The clinic will open back up June...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a woman and 2-year-old in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tatemville Monday. Officials say officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at Sherman and Dillion Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In addition, a 2-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort Police make arrest in shots fired incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating a shots fired incident from Saturday. The Beaufort Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Duke Street around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to a report of shots fired. Police determined that a male suspect fired shots from a vehicle at...
BEAUFORT, SC
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
wgxa.tv

Fatal crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- State Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on GA Hwy 135 just north of Old River Road in Montgomery County. According to Georgia State Patrol, an SUV traveling south crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic and struck a sedan. One fatality has been...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Beaufort. According to BPD, deputies were called to Duke Street around 11:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Police determine a male suspect had fired shots from a car at a male. Authorities located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. […]
BEAUFORT, SC
douglasnow.com

Jeff Davis DJ featured on reality show sentenced to life on murder charge

Douglas "D.J. Doug" Wooten, a 39-year-old Jeff Davis man who appeared in an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," could now spend his life behind bars after pleading guilty to committing murder and armed robbery in January 2021. While the motive of the theft, according to officials, was to "score a large sum of money," Douglas and the three others involved fled the home with only $2 in cash.
DOUGLAS, GA
WTGS

Savannah police make arrest in drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an ongoing drug investigation on Savannah’s Southside. Lamont Antonio Walters, Sr., 46, was booked into the Chatham County jail May 26 on charges of trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.

Comments / 0

Community Policy