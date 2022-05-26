Chatham County District Attorney's Office changes how it prosecutes marijuana cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county say she’ll stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones become the latest prosecutor statewide to do so. In her Tuesday announcement, she cites the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s refusal to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other […]
Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, age 35, of Lumber City, was arrested for one count of tampering with evidence, one count for violation of oath of office, and one count of pandering on Friday. The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI investigate potential misconduct of...
The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent threat that is circulating on social media. They say the threat is supposed to happen on Memorial Day at Hunting Island State Park Beach. Deputies are on Hunting Island Beach patrolling, and they say there does...
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is cracking down on people drinking and boating. As of midnight Saturday during Memorial Day weekend, DNR officials had made 16 boating under the influence arrests. The number of BUI arrests was already higher than arrests made during 2021's holiday weekend.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department main clinic will be closed May 31 while their air conditioning system is repaired. Clinical services, child dental services, and vital records will be unavailable at the main clinic at 1395 Eisenhower Drive. The clinic will open back up June...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Savannah homicide victim was a pregnant mother, friends say. The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with the April murder of a 23-year-old mother. CCPD said a security guard found the victim, Maranda Dover, shot to death inside...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tatemville Monday. Officials say officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at Sherman and Dillion Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In addition, a 2-year-old...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 12:42 p.m.: SPD has issued the following statement:. "Savannah Police detectives have arrested a suspect in a Memorial Day shooting in Tatemville that injured two people. Jarquez Tarik Odum, 22, has been charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children first degree and reckless conduct. He...
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The man who stabbed Effingham County Deputy Danny Harrington is headed to prison. The trial lasted just three days. A jury found Franklin Johnson guilty on a dozen counts, including attempted murder. WTOC spoke exclusively with Deputy Harrington and he sounded indifferent about the verdict.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- State Patrol are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on GA Hwy 135 just north of Old River Road in Montgomery County. According to Georgia State Patrol, an SUV traveling south crossed the center line, into oncoming traffic and struck a sedan. One fatality has been...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Beaufort. According to BPD, deputies were called to Duke Street around 11:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Police determine a male suspect had fired shots from a car at a male. Authorities located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. […]
Douglas "D.J. Doug" Wooten, a 39-year-old Jeff Davis man who appeared in an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," could now spend his life behind bars after pleading guilty to committing murder and armed robbery in January 2021. While the motive of the theft, according to officials, was to "score a large sum of money," Douglas and the three others involved fled the home with only $2 in cash.
RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that claimed the live of a man and his father. According to the department's Facebook page, officers made the discovery around 4:30 p.m. Monday. They found John Anderson, 54, and his father James Anderson, 74, dead.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an ongoing drug investigation on Savannah’s Southside. Lamont Antonio Walters, Sr., 46, was booked into the Chatham County jail May 26 on charges of trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.
