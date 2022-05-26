Chatham County District Attorney's Office changes how it prosecutes marijuana cases

Douglas "D.J. Doug" Wooten, a 39-year-old Jeff Davis man who appeared in an episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," could now spend his life behind bars after pleading guilty to committing murder and armed robbery in January 2021. While the motive of the theft, according to officials, was to "score a large sum of money," Douglas and the three others involved fled the home with only $2 in cash.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO