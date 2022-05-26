City of Boston Traffic Advisory for Sunday, May 29, 2022

The Run to Remember taking place on Sunday, May 29, 2022, will impact traffic and parking in Boston.

People coming into the City to attend are encouraged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

The Run to Remember Road Race will require the closing of streets along the route from approximately 7 - 11 a.m. An estimated 7,000 runners will begin at 7 a.m. on Seaport Boulevard at the World Trade Center. They will proceed from Seaport Boulevard, right onto Atlantic Avenue, left onto State Street, right onto Congress Street, left onto New Chardon Street, right onto Cambridge Street, over the Longfellow Bridge, leaving the City of Boston into the City of Cambridge, returning to the City of Boston, via the Longfellow Bridge, right onto Charles Street, right onto Beacon Street, left onto Arlington Street, right onto Commonwealth Avenue Outbound, left onto Berkeley Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue Inbound, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Washington Street, right onto State Street, right onto Congress Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue, right onto Seaport Boulevard.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday 6 AM to 12 Noon” parking restrictions will be in effect at the following locations.