Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tether created the USDT stablecoin in 2014, and it’s now the biggest of its kind with a $73.2 billion market cap, big enough to make it the third largest cryptocurrency overall. Now, just as USDT is flagging during a brutal month in the crypto market, Tether is still thinking bigger, expanding into Latin America with a new crypto that is pegged to the price of the Mexican peso.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO