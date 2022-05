Hair styling and care is essential in any great anti-aging beauty routine, and there are many ways we could capture that youthful shine, volume and vibrance at any age. However, with the wrong cut, style, color, etc., there are also several ways we could inadvertently add years to our look when it comes to our tresses, experts say. We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about 2 major mistakes many people make when it comes to our locks and anti-aging beauty. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, and Lauren Udoh, professional hair stylist and Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports.

