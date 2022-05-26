ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Severe storms possible Friday

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpWtv_0fr7b8Dl00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system and cold front will bring some showers and storms to the area on Friday. Rain chances in central VA will increase by late morning, with storms likely in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe, with strong winds and hail as the main threats. Isolated rotating storms are possible, but the chance is fairly low. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall. It will be more humid, and highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Much of Saturday will be dry, with just the slight chance of a shower or storm. It will be less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs around 90.

Hot and humid weather is expected Tuesday-Thursday of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Cooler weather will return later in the week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

Meteor storm possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There could be a once in a lifetime experience to see in the night sky Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A meteor storm is possible from midnight to 2am late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. If it happens, we could see more than 1,000 meteors per hour - but it’s not a guarantee. Most meteor showers have less than 100 meteors per hour, so this would be an incredible sight if it happens.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tornado Watch Canceled For State, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Over

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday has been an Alert Day for the books. A wave of Tornado Warnings were issued throughout the day for parts of Maryland, but those warnings have since been canceled. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert County, and Prince George’s County until 9:30 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. MDEM ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince Georges County in MD until 9:30pm. #mdwx — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) May 28, 2022 Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, and a portion of Talbot County were under a severe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Clouds#Memorial Day#Zachdanielcbs6#The Weather Authority#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
chathamstartribune.com

Click it or Ticket in Chatham

The Chatham Police and Virginia State Police set up a Click or Ticket stop along Main Street this afternoon in Chatham. The stop was part of a statewide effort to save lives through increased seat belt use. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles joins with Virginia’s local law enforcement and...
CHATHAM, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy