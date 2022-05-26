ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA playoffs: Grant Williams' results in game No. 5 of conference finals

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Vol Grant Williams and Boston won game No. 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

Williams appeared off the bench for the Celtics in its, 93-80, victory over the top-seeded Heat at FTX Arena.

He played 23 minutes, recording five points and six assists.

Williams was 2-for-5 from the floor and 1-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc.

With the win over Miami, the Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series.

The series resumes Friday with game No. 6 at TD Garden in Boston.

Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT and the contest will be televised by ESPN.

