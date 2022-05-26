Police Log: May 26, 2022

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.

