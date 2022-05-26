ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Police Log: May 26, 2022

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

5:29 p.m. Robert Cournoyer, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:22 a.m. Officers made extra patrols at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. 6:02 a.m. Burglary reported in the 1910 block of 12th Street. 8:26 a.m. Report of an unwanted person in the 1330 block...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest woman on bicycle for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said they arrested a woman for drugs while riding a bicycle. Officers said they were in the area of Riverside Drive and Lodge about 12:30 a.m. on May 28 when they saw a woman riding a bicycle without the correct lights and reflectors on it. Police said they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Two cousins arrested in Noblesville drive-by shooting that hit homes, car

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville arrested two cousins after a drive-by shooting in a neighborhood just south of the city’s downtown. Anthony Sanchez, 23, and Jesus Sanchez, 42, were booked in to the Hamilton County Jail Thursday evening on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Anthony Sanchez is also facing […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avoca, IN
City
Bedford, IN
City
Washington, IN
City
Bicknell, IN
City
Springville, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Police arrest suspect in Little 500 weekend shooting

BLOOMINGTON – On April 23, 2022, Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in a parking lot near the intersection of 6th and Lincoln Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the area and located a 26-year-old man in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard Street#Road Between#Welfare Check#Highway 6#Washington Street
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

43-year-old Jack Carpenter of Washington was arrested Friday by the Washington Police Department on warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was additionally charged with Resisting Law Enforcement. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 41-year-old Hector Santos-Lopez of Washington was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

State Police investigating death in southern Indiana jail

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives from the Indiana State Police’s Versailles Post are investigating a death at the Jennings County Jail in the southern part of the state. No foul play is suspected in the death, though, according to a state police media release. Shortly after 7:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police locate missing runaway Indy girls

UPDATE — IMPD says ​​​​​​​both girls have been located. Detectives are appreciative to members of the community for their assistance in helping locate them. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway siblings. According to police, 14-year-old Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her 9-year-old sister Xyla Samual […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
k105.com

Motorcyclist killed in Hardin Co.

A motorcyclist has been killed in Hardin County. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of Shepherdsville Road (Hwy 251) and Battle Training Road (Hwy 434), about four miles north of Elizabethtown, Thursday afternoon just after 5:00. Sheriff John Ward said the investigation showed...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis sisters

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home with her little sister. IMPD said Lauryn Elizabeth Nelson and her sister, Xyla Samuel, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at their home in the 1500 block of Nelson Avenue on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Investigators receive autopsy report in child’s death investigation

SELLERSBURG – Detectives and investigators with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg received the official autopsy and toxicology report regarding the unidentified child found in a suitcase in rural Washington County on April 16, 2022. The official autopsy report attributes the child’s death to an “electrolyte imbalance”. The report...
SELLERSBURG, IN
14news.com

Crews on scene of semi involved crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Man found dead in wooded area near apartment on east side of city

A 20 year-old man was found dead in a wooded area near 700 South Clarizz Blvd.after police responded to calls about multiple gunshots on May 25, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Desta Clark, according to WTHR....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
freedom929.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that took place at 3:45 this past Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. The District 12 State Police report that 76 year old James R. Love from Robinson was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 1, about five miles north of Lawrenceville, when for unknown reasons his pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a northbound minivan, causing it to roll over off the roadway. Love was pronounced deceased at the scene while the other driver, 60 year old Lesa L. Crouse from Robinson, was not injured. A passenger in the minivan, 27 year old Blake W. Hale from Robinson, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel from Lawrence County assisted the ISP at the crash scene.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy