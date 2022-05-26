ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scholarships totaling $175,000 awarded to five New Bedford students

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation STEM leaders celebrated during SouthCoast Community Foundation award reception. The SouthCoast Community Foundation hosted its 21st Annual Jacobs Family New Bedford High Schools Scholarships reception virtually on Friday, May 13th, where five New Bedford students received awards totaling $175,000. Zachary Bois, Raven DeGrace, Samuel Thomas Jupin, Sabrina Rosa Costa, and...

www.newbedfordguide.com

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell announces new grant opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs

Mayor Jon Mitchell announced today that $3.3 million in funding is being made available to support local businesses and entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, the City launched a Small Business Assistance Program to distribute portions of federal funding that New Bedford received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On May 13, Mayor Mitchell and local arts leaders celebrated funding for local artists and arts groups, awarded through the small business program.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s Mayor Mitchell announces long-term lease for PACE at Greene School

Head Start program secures dedicated home, increased grant ability. Mayor Jon Mitchell announced that the City of New Bedford has established a long-term lease agreement with PACE, which will now have a dedicated home for its Head Start child development program in the former T.A. Greene School at 32 Madison St.
1420 WBSM

Scenic Dartmouth Pond Is Looking Better Thanks to Volunteers

Sometimes it takes a village to strengthen a community. Dartmouth has found a way to come together to make a difference. Thanks to Dartmouth Rotary Club, Cornell Pond is looking a lot cleaner these days. Volunteers gathered last weekend on Old Fall River Road for their annual cleanup campaign. Everyone involved began picking up sticks, weed-whacking, removing briars and raking up old leaves simply out of the goodness of their hearts.
DARTMOUTH, MA
#Scholarships#Philanthropy#College Education#Charity#The Community Foundation#New Bedford High School
ABC6.com

Tree planted in memory of Fall River boy

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – A new tree stood tall Friday overlooking Battleship Cove in Fall River as a touching tribute to a 14-year-old autistic Fall River boy who was neglected until his death in 2020. “This was a terrible tragedy,” recalled Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who...
FALL RIVER, MA
Block Island Times

Police Chief Moynihan stuns with sudden resignation

Block Island was a bit stunned to learn that Police Chief Matthew Moynihan resigned on Tuesday, May 24. Some who work at Town Hall told The Times they only started hearing “rumors” about it that same day, and Town Manager Maryanne Crawford said she received his resignation at 12:30 p.m. and had not had any prior conversations with him about it.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
country1025.com

See 37,000 Memorial Day Flags To Honor Massachusetts Fallen Heroes

Here’s something not to miss, as we approach Memorial Day. This beautifully powerful display of American flags returns to Boston Common this week, representing those Massachusetts service members who have paid the ultimate price for our country. See 37,000 Memorial Day flags to honor our Massachusetts fallen heroes. Each flag represents a local hero who has given their life in service since the Revolutionary War.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his son,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Church Bingo Was a Pretty Big Thing in New Bedford

Did you ever go to church to play bingo? My Nana did, and so did my Aunt Ella. As a matter of fact, I knew several older women who would visit the church basements of New Bedford to play bingo quite regularly. It seemed as though there was a bingo game almost every night somewhere.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Get Burgers in Rhode Island

This article was created in collaboration with Rhode Island Commerce. Note: This has been updated from a previous version which was first published in February 2021. From the familiar to the strange, these restaurants push the boundaries of what a burger is. Bite into a classes cheeseburger or try an inventive patty…pick your favorite in the battle of a delicious burger.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Upcoming City of New Bedford COVID-19 testing sites, free at-home kits available

Project Beacon’s appointment-based COVID-19 testing at New Bedford Regional Airport—part of the state’s Stop the Spread program—is offering testing on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Appointments for free COVID-19 tests can be made at beacontesting.com. Airport officials ask that people reach the site via the airport’s side...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
BOSTON, MA

