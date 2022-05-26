Janney Clarion Office Presents Rail 66 Time-Trial Bike Race

The following letter was submitted by John Adduci of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee:. The differences in the Republican vs. Democratic party response and positioning on the subject of Gun Violence and School Shootings, and the causes/solutions to this problem in America, is quite stark. People like Ted Cruz stand behind the Constitutional Right for law abiding citizens to bear arms, as allowed by the (outdated?) 2nd Amendment (written 231 years ago and refers to the right to bear arms and form a militia), and that we shouldn’t be saying it’s a Gun Control issue, but rather a Mental Health Problem (Let’s face it, we’ll never be able to identify, in advance, all of those who “might” commit mass shootings). Ted’s “solution” to school shootings is have only ONE door in & out of schools (not practical), and to put more armed guards in the schools!

