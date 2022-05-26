ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police fired shots at man speeding toward officer with car

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiAbT_0fr7M1Qr00
Merle Poffenberger

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot a man who drove his car at them Wednesday night in midtown Tulsa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QV835_0fr7M1Qr00
Officer-Involved Shooting in Tulsa Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQEYu_0fr7M1Qr00
Officer-Involved Shooting in Tulsa Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

Merle Poffenberger was arrested for speeding toward a police officer with his car.

A police report says Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Poffenberger at a home near 11th and Yale at 9:40 p.m.

The report says Poffenberger assaulted a woman then got into his Denali SUV and rammed a family member’s van, knocking it into the home.

Poffenberger left before police got to the home, but he then returned. Poffenberger drove his SUV away after police approached him. The report says officers did not pursue Poffenberger because of wet road conditions.

Around 10 p.m., police were in the yard talking his family, when Poffenberger returned and stopped down the street. He started driving very fast onto the yard where one officer was standing near the van that Poffenberger had rammed earlier.

The officer by the van and another officer fired shots at Poffenberger, hitting him in the arm. Poffenberger then hit the van again and flipped it into the neighbor’s yard.

Police ordered Poffenberger to get out of his car and took him custody. He was taken to St. John’s Hospital for his injury and then transported to the Detective Division.

Poffenberger said he saw the officers in his yard and lost his temper. He said he initially ran from officers because he has an expired tag.

Poffenberger was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and domestic assault and battery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for terrorist threats at Boot Barn

TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Morris of Tulsa has been arrested after making a terrorist threat at the Boot Barn near 31st and Memorial on Saturday evening. He is charged with creating a terrorism hoax. According to Tulsa Police, they received multiple calls saying people were running or hiding in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police cadets undergo active shooter training Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Twenty nine apprentice police officers in Tulsa Police Academy underwent active shooter training at a school on Friday. Tulsa police said every academy class goes through active shooter training, which includes instruction, learning tactical skills, and simulations of real-life scenarios. All Tulsa police officers also receive...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police recover stolen gun in pond

JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) recovered a gun stolen that was allegedly stolen by William Parnell. Parnell was arrested on May 15 after he allegedly followed two young girls home after the got off a school bus near 84th and Harvard and broke into one of the homes a few days later and stole the gun.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Denali Suv#St John S Hospital#The Detective Division
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 92-year-old Tulsa woman is dead and a young boy in critical condition after a crash in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the collision, but says it involved two vehicles. Georgiv Snelson was pronounced dead on the scene...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Attorney Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers

A Tulsa attorney is charged with assaulting multiple police officers and threatening to kill them at a bar near 81st and Harvard. The arrest report for Ryan Wiehl says after he was arrested, he was taken to the hospital, where officers say he told the security guard he would "rip his skull out and make him eat it."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayes County crash kills Claremore woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A crash on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County left one woman dead Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash, but says the car was traveling west on the turnpike when it departed the road to the right and struck a bridge pier.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy