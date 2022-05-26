ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

beabadoobee – “Lovesong”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, beabadoobee announced her sophomore album, Beatopia. So far, we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Talk” and “See You Soon.” Today, she’s back...

www.stereogum.com

Rolling Stone

Benny Blanco Blends Three BTS Classics Into a New Remix Medley

Click here to read the full article. BTS have tapped Benny Blanco to blend three of their songs into a brand new remix medley.  The minute-long creation features three songs, specifically chosen by BTS’ Army fanbase: “Fake Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Blood Sweat and Tears.” Blanco seamlessly weaves snippets of each track together, while the remix is accompanied by a video featuring some quick shots from each track’s original music video, intermixed with live performances.  Blanco, in characteristically goofy fashion, helped promote the new remix with a video on TikTok where he professed his love for BTS and said he was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Stream Conway The Machine’s New EP Organized Grime 2

Earlier this year, the great Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine, one third of the core trio behind Griselda Records, released his excellent album God Don’t Make Mistakes. Conway got intense and personal on that record, and it was Conway’s first solo album for Shady Records. But Conway always maintains a sort of strange balance between his mainstream and underground material, and he’s always releasing new music. Today, there’s a new Conway EP out on the world, and it definitely does not have a major-label stamp on it.
MUSIC
Beabadoobee
Rolling Stone

Cuco Wants to Hack the Space-Time Continuum on Psychedelic Track ‘Time Machine’

Click here to read the full article. Cuco is doing a little time traveling ahead of his upcoming album, Fantasy Gateway. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter, known for music with a psychedelic kick, has shared his new song “Time Machine,” a dreamy rumination about what it would mean to teleport to the past and change the outcome of a relationship. “When I wrote the song, I was sitting in my bed recording an audio message in a vulnerable space at a low point in my life,” Cuco said in a press release. “I took that and brought it into a world of hyperrealism...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
dailyphew.com

World’s Cutest Dwarf Kitten Becomes Internet Sensation, Hangs Out With Grumpy Cat

Meet Lil Bub, a truly magical space cat. Found in a tool shed in rural Indiana and born with lots of genetic anomalies, such as dwarfism, this adorable kitten is healthy nonetheless, managing to garner attention as possibly the cutest kitten on the internet. Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, even says that the internet-famous cat might be from outer space!
INDIANA STATE
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Wilco Cruel Country

Wilco already released a country double-album. A quarter-century ago, backed by bassist John Stirratt and an otherwise different cast of bandmates than they share now, Jeff Tweedy kicked out two discs’ worth of incredible songs that pulled him out of Jay Farrar’s shadow forever. Being There was a tour de force not many saw coming on the heels of Wilco’s solid, straightforward debut A.M.: effortlessly toggling from somber twang like “Far, Far Away” to rootsy power-pop like “Monday,” pouring Tweedy’s bleeding heart out into tender sweetness and barroom bravado alike, making room for epic excursions like the drowsy “Sunken Treasure.” From the very first track, when the glassy-eyed ballad “Misunderstood” rumbled to life like hulking machinery and built to its thunderous finale, it was clear that Tweedy was destined to be much more than the other guy in Uncle Tupelo.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Amygdala – “Darvo”

The San Antonio band Amygdala makes vast, epic hardcore punk that sounds like worlds exploding. Amygdala’s 2019 album Our Voices Will Soar Forever was my favorite hardcore album of that year. The band hasn’t released a full-length since then, but they got together with Richmond’s Listless to release a truly awesome split LP last year. Today, Amygdala have announced a new two song single that’s coming out next month, and they’ve shared the first of those songs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band's posts said. “Fletch...
MUSIC
pethelpful.com

Dog’s Reaction to Hearing His Favorite Song on the Radio Is Totally Classic

We all get excited when we hear our favorite song on the radio. Although admittedly it's not as cute as when one dog online hears his favorite tune. The unnamed Red Merle Australian Shepherd was so excited when he heard it that he just had to sing along. We could practically hear him howling, "turn it up!"
PETS
musictimes.com

The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
MUSIC
UPI News

Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video

May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Face the Sun and a music video for the song "Hot" on Friday. The "Hot" video shows the members of Seventeen head to the Wild West. The group is seen shooting pistols and racing in the desert as the words "pioneer" and "wanted" flash on the screen.
WORLD
Stereogum

Hollow Comet – “Right Now”

Barely 10 days ago, Strange Ranger founding member Isaac Eiger released a new song under his Hollow Comet moniker. The delicate “Waiting For Today” followed Eiger’s 2019 self-titled Hollow Comet album and a 2020 Strange Ranger-curated benefit comp for Bernie Sanders. Now, Eiger is back with another Hollow Comet song. The piano-led “Right Now” is a quiet, hazy breakup ballad (“You said my shirt’s the same color as the sky/ The sun can set on this too/ It’s setting on me and you”) reminiscent of The Glow, Pt. 2-era Microphones. Listen below.
MUSIC
Variety

ABBA’s Live ‘Voyage’ Show Is Doing Big Numbers in London: ‘We’ve Sold 380,000 Tickets,’ Benny Andersson Reveals

Click here to read the full article. The first news about a virtual ABBA show broke in 2016. Six years later, “Voyage” is set to open at the purpose-built 3,000-seat ABBA Arena in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Along the way, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus wrote two new songs for the show and reunited with Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad to record a new album, making a spectacular comeback for the Swedish quartet that first achieved international fame in 1974 by winning the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo.” After two previews, a VIP invited audience will see the show...
MUSIC

