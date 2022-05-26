ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

PSC issues final ruling in Suddenlink case

By WSAZ News Staff, Brendan Tierney
WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) said Suddenlink still must pay up more than $2 million, but now they’re allowed to pay it back in installments. In February, the PSC ruled that Suddenlink had failed to provide safe, adequate and...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

DHHR extends application period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR has extended the deadline for applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). The deadline has been extended to June 17, 2022 or until funds are exhausted. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
ECONOMY
WDTV

Turnpike traffic nears 900,000 vehicles for holiday week

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During the week leading up to Memorial Day, more than 884,000 vehicles passed through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike. Many travelers took advantage of West Virginia’s tourism opportunities on their trip, visiting destinations like the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, or taking a scenic drive along the newly christened Seneca Skyway, which takes US 219 and WV 92 through the Potomac Highlands.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been a gorgeous, summer-like day, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the 80s. These conditions are thanks to a high-pressure system over the eastern US right now; that system will continue to dominate our area through at least Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be getting a little hotter over tomorrow and Tuesday, with many areas in the lowlands forecasted to break 90 degrees both days. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Wednesday will be warm as well, but an approaching cold front may start to dapple the area with scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as the late afternoon. The front isn’t expected to cross West Virginia until Thursday, so showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout Thursday as temperatures fall back to the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe in our area. A few stray showers may linger early Friday morning, but generally, Friday will be a nicer, partly cloudy day, with temperatures still in the upper 70s. The same thing goes for Saturday, minus a bit of cloud cover.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy