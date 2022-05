PERHAM (KDLM) – After announcing in April that they would close, Perham’s Disgruntled Brewing has changed course and will now remain open for the foreseeable future. The brewery announced on Facebook, Friday that the original owners were handing the baton to new ownership, “All of us here are beyond ecstatic, overjoyed & humbled that Disgruntled is officially staying OPEN. The original owners, who have been there through everything with us, will always have a special place in all our hearts.”

