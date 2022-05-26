KVR to celebrate National Trails Day

Elk never have a chance… With all of the nature and wildlife you can find at Yellowstone National Park, you’ll see some wild shit every once in a while. Captured by Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, the footage shows a pack of wolves descending upon a herd of elk, flanking the herd on all sides, looking to single out a weak link for dinner. You see the elk run from the wolves in a ginormous stampede, but for one unfortunate cow, she […] The post Yellowstone Wolfpack Mount Successful Attack On Elk Herd, Single Out Unlucky Cow For Dinner first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO