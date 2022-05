After leading the Miami Heat to an epic 111-103 win in Game 6, Jimmy Butler had a rather stern warning to the Boston Celtics as they head to Game 7 in South Beach. In his walk-off interview following Friday’s showdown, Butler shared he knew they were going to win. And in a rather bold statement, he proclaimed that they’ll do the same at home in front of their home fans.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO