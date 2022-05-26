ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenic Bluffs hosts open house

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers hosted an open house...

Monroe County remains at high Covid-19 level

Submitted by the Monroe County Health Dept. Monroe County remains in a high Covid-19 community level for the second week in a row. During a high Covid-19 community level, there is potential for our local healthcare systems to become overwhelmed due to increased levels of circulating illness and severe disease. We urge every resident to take critical steps to protect their health and the health of the entire community:
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Union Center man dies in town of Forest accident

Twenty-seven-year-old Adam Friedl of Union Center died in a Vernon County’s second fatal motor accident on Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash that had occurred at about 2:49 p.m. with injuries on County Highway V, north of Highway 33, in the town of Forest, near Mount Tabor.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
Gjefle: ‘Amazing Grace’

By PASTOR MICHAEL T. GJEFLE  Faith Independent Baptist Church, Ontario "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that….
ONTARIO, WI

Community Policy