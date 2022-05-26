Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”

