Washington State

Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Jim Brunner The Seattle Times
 3 days ago
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a cough, his office announced Wednesday. Inslee, who is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots, took a rapid...

Related
CBS Baltimore

High Levels Of COVID-19 Community Transmission Detected In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Baltimore have shifted from medium to high over the past two weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change happened Thursday evening with CDC data now indicating that there are 283 cases per 100,000 people, the hospitalizations per case rate rose to 11.8 admissions for every 100,000 cases, the Baltimore City Health Department said. Data compiled by the CDC shows Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also have high levels of transmission, while Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore are seeing high rates...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Free At-home COVID-19 PCR Test Kits Available at Multiple Locations, But Which COVID-19 Test is Right for You?     

Montgomery County residents have several ways to get tested for COVID-19: At-Home Rapid Antigen tests are recommended for those with COVID-19 symptoms. Results are available in 15 minutes. The County continues to provide free at-home rapid test kits at 19 library locations. Residents can pick up two free test kits and results can be reported online. Find information about test kits and where to pick them up atwww.MoCoCOVIDTesting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PLANetizen

Zoning Reform Gains Momentum in Northern Virginia

“Arlington and Alexandria are taking a hard look at single-family zoning” as housing prices rise in Northern Virginia, according to an article by Luca Gattoni-Celli for Greater Greater Washington. In Arlington County, planners are building on the Missing Middle Housing Study (previous Planetizen coverage), “policy staff recently unveiled a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Security push: Fairfax Co. school board calls for vestibule in every school

The school board of Virginia’s largest school system is pushing the superintendent to prioritize upgrades to school security. The Fairfax County School Board on Thursday night passed a motion directing Superintendent Scott Brabrand and his successor, Michelle Reid, to ensure that every county school has a security vestibule constructed at its entrance. The initiative was introduced by board member Melanie Meren, who said it will cost about $15 million.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Va. State Senator Is Against Commanders Stadium Because Team Is ‘Trending Down'

Virginia state senator will vote 'no' on Commanders stadium bill originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Virginia state senator Chap Petersen, who on Wednesday night released a statement declaring he does "not plan to support" Virginia's pursuit of the Washington Commanders and their new stadium, further explained on Thursday that his concern about the franchise having "no identity" is the reason for his lack of backing.
VIRGINIA STATE
The American Genius

These 10 US cities boast the most immigrant homeowners

(HOMEOWNERSHIP) It’s no coincidence that the most exciting areas of our country are also the most diverse. What do Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Washington D.C. all have in common? They’re all part of the top 10 cities with the highest number of immigrant homeowners. Other things they share include being hubs for culture, cuisine, and tourism, which is perhaps why they’ve become homes to the United States’ most diverse and thriving economies.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Deliver $5 Million Direct Investment for New Southern Maryland Rapid Transit System

LA PLATA, Md. – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer (all D-Md.) have announced a federal investment of $5 million they worked to secure for the development of the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT), a new rapid transit system that will operate between Charles and Prince George’s counties. The lawmakers worked […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
Fox47News

Affordable housing has positive effect on home values

It’d be easy to assume there’s no affordable housing in Alexandria, Virginia. It’s 20 minutes from Washington D.C. However, Alexandria challenges assumptions held all over the country about who can live where and what happens when they do. . Rocky Hackett lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC News

SEN. CORY BOOKER, FMR. BALTIMORE MAYOR STEPHANIE RAWLINGS BLAKE JOIN A SPECIAL EDITION OF “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” THIS SUNDAY FOCUSED ON GUN POLICY

PLUS: FORMER DEKALB COUNTY POLICE CHIEF CEDRIC ALEXANDER AND STAND WITH PARKLAND PRESIDENT TONY MONTALTO. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Former DeKalb County, Ga., Police Chief; NBC News Law Enforcement Analyst. EXCLUSIVE. Stephanie Rawlings Blake (D-Md.) Former Mayor of Baltimore, Md. EXCLUSIVE. Tony Montalto. President, Stand with Parkland; Parent, Parkland victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

State may remove Prince George's County school board chair

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Education has taken steps to remove the appointed school board chair in Prince George’s County. This week, the state board voted to issue charges of removal for Dr. Juanita Miller, according to Lora Rakowski, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Customs and Border Patrol officers seize $500k in counterfeit goods

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Customs and Border Patrol officers at Washington Dulles International Airport seized more than $500,000 in counterfeit consumer goods from a passengers baggage, Tuesday. According to a news release, the seizure started six weeks earlier when officers referred a Laurel, Maryland woman to a secondary bag inspection...
LAUREL, MD
Big Country News

Big Country News

