The New York dance music community knows the scene is made up of Manhattan bottle service clubs, Brooklyn warehouse shows and the annual Electric Zoo festival to close out the warm season. It can get repetitive, but luckily, New York City-based Project 91 has added some unique events to the mix. One of their biggest yet, Spring Fest, went down at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside at Prospect Park in Brooklyn earlier this month. The one-day festival featured a handful of renowned artists and a DJ set by Jai Wolf to close it out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO