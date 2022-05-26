ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

NVIDIA: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Pragya Pandey
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Despite posting impressive third-quarter earnings results, semiconductor chipmaker NVIDIA's (NVDA) shares plunged nearly 5% in price in late trading yesterday, owing to its weaker-than-expected outlook for the coming quarter. So, let's evaluate if it is worth betting on the stock now. Read on.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is a leading semiconductor and networking solutions firm located in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Graphics; and Computing and Networking. Its products are used in gaming devices, data centers, and automobiles.

While the company's shares are up 8.5% in price over the past year, the stock is down 42.3% year-to-date, closing yesterday's trading session at $169.75. In addition, the stock was down nearly 5.5% in late trading yesterday after the chipmaker issued a softer-than-expected outlook for the July quarter. The company blamed diminished revenue in Russia and COVID-19-related production shutdowns in China.

NVDA's revenue has increased 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion in the third quarter, ended May 1, 2023. This significant growth was driven by an 83% rise in data center sales to $3.75 billion and a 31% increase in gaming revenue to $3.62 billion. Its non-GAAP operating income increased 55% from the prior-year quarter to $3.96 million. In turn, its adjusted EPS climbed 49% to $1.36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsxbh_0fr6o7W400

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

Here is what could shape NVDA's performance in the near term:

Impressive Growth Prospects

The Street expects NVDA's revenues and EPS to rise 29.1% and 26.4%, respectively, year-over-year to $34.74 billion and $5.61 in fiscal 2022. In addition, NVDA's EPS is expected to rise at a 24.6% CAGR over the next five years. Furthermore, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it topped the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Premium Valuation

In terms of forward Non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 28.68x, which is 60.9% higher than the 17.83x industry average. Also, its 11.92x forward EV/Sales is 327.7% higher than the 2.79x industry average. And NVDA's 10.83x forward Price/Book is 188.3% higher than the 3.76x industry average.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

Among the 27 Wall Street analysts that rated NVDA, 22 rated it Buy, and five rated it Hold. The 12-month median price target of $305.08 indicates a 79.7% potential upside . The price targets range from a low of $190.00 to a high of $410.00.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

NVDA has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. NVDA has a D grade for Stability and Value. Its 1.59 stock beta  is in sync with its Stability grade. In addition, the company's higher-than-industry valuation is consistent with the Value grade.

Among the 95 stocks in the B-rated Semiconductor – Wireless Chip industry, NVDA is ranked #63.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can view NVDA ratings for Growth, Quality, Momentum, and Sentiment here .

Bottom Line

Given the high demand for semiconductors, NVDA is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. However,  the company’s weak growth outlook and the Fed's hawkish stance may limit its growth in the near term. Furthermore, if adverse market trends continue, NVDA shares may retreat even further. So, given the company's premium valuation compared to its peers, we believe investors should wait before scooping up its shares.

How Does NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While NVDA has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peer, United Microelectronics Corp. ( UMC ), Cirrus Logic Inc. ( CRUS ), and Photronics Inc. ( PLAB ), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2022

NVDA shares fell $6.57 (-3.87%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, NVDA has declined -42.27%, versus a -16.08% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQERN_0fr6o7W400

Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate.

More...

The post NVIDIA: Buy, Sell, or Hold? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Corporation#Photronics Inc#Automobile#Stock#Hold#Nvda#Computing And Networking#Eps
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Clorox Makes BofA List of Stocks Buoyed by Strong Dollar

The dollar is on a roll, thanks to the surge in U.S. interest rates, a strong U.S. economy and the war in Ukraine. The rise in rates helps the greenback because they make dollar-denominated fixed-income instruments more attractive. As for the economy, it has grown faster than many of its counterparts overseas, attracting foreign investors.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell or Avoid Now

It's been a horrific year so far for equities, and yet the market remains littered with stocks to sell in anticipation of even deeper losses. True, one of the worst starts to a year in market history has surely created a smorgasbord of bargains. But it hardly follows that every stock is worth buying on the dip.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Analog Devices reported terrific quarterly results thanks to robust demand and a solid supply chain. Analog Devices looks set for multiyear growth on the back of the fast-growing markets that it serves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 10 Best Stocks for a Bear Market

Bear markets are an inevitable if particularly unpleasant part of the market cycle. But investors who hold the best stocks to buy for bear markets can mitigate at least some of the damage. No, the S&P 500 isn't in a bear market – a 20% decline from its peak –...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy