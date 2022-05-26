ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

DAILY MUDDY: Loraine is dry no more

By Ashley Conrad, Daily Muddy Host
 3 days ago

Kicking off the Daily Muddy’s Summer Sips Roadshow, Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll travel up Illinois 336 to find that Loraine Elementary...

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local Births for May 18-23, 2022

A boy to Dustin and Megan Huber of Camp Point at 4:44 p.m. on May 18. A boy to David and Linda Spillman of Quincy at 8:52 a.m. on May 21. A girl to Zac Taylor and Kailyn Day of Carthage at 5:11 p.m. on May 21. A boy to...
QUINCY, IL
Quincy Illinois is Shrinking according to new Census Data

A bunch of new census data has been updated and released, and according to the latest numbers between July 2020 and July 2021, Quincy, Illinois took a hit in population. Still, Quincy faired better than a lot of other places in Illinois. An article posted on kpvi.com outlines the new...
QUINCY, IL
Springfield drivers take advantage of reduced gas price

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield drivers had the opportunity to take advantage of cheaper gas on Thursday when a local station lowered the price of of gas more than $2 per gallon. The line of cars stretched around the block and for several football field lengths away from the Moto Mart located at 610 South […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two charged with meth trafficking

EDWARDSVILLE – Two out-of-state people were charged with methamphetamine trafficking Thursday after investigations by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Lucious M. Hutchins, 43, of Jonesville, Louisiana, was charged May 26 with methamphetamine trafficking and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class X felonies. According to court documents, on...
ALTON, IL
Around the Tri States: Two pediatric hepatitis cases in western Illinois; Keokuk bank robbery suspect in custody; WIU secures funds to upgrade heating plant

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating nine suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children reported so far this year. All were hospitalized, one needed a liver transplant, and two-thirds tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that causes cold- and flu-like illness. Two of the nine cases have...
KEOKUK, IA
QPD Blotter for May 27, 2022

Darian D. Ragland (46) Homeless for criminal trespass at 300 Gardner Expressway. Lodged 181. Kizzy K. Edwards (42) 408 College ave, Quincy for fighting. NTA 136. Cleveland A. Jackson (34) 535 N. 7th, Quincy for domestic battery. Lodged 185. Demetria Hilton, 56, Quincy for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison on 5/27/22....
QUINCY, IL
High bonds set for Peoria trio arrested in Springfield on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Springfield Police said they chased down three Peoria men and took three guns off the street in the process. The department’s street crimes unit said it was called just after midnight Sunday to a large “pop-up” party on South 6th Street in Springfield. Police said the suspects drove off, then tried to run from officers after their getaway vehicle crashed into a fence.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Crews respond to a house fire in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Lake Street about 7:34 p.m., the fire department said in a media release. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of a two-story structure, firefighters said as they arrived...
GALESBURG, IL
Suspicious Person Seen in Yard Minutes Before East Street Fire

More information has been made available from the investigation into a suspicious house fire from earlier this week. At 3:45 pm on Monday, May 23rd, firefighters from both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of North East Street in Jacksonville. The two-story structure was vacant and no one was injured in the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Hannibal Arts Council exhibits on variety of media to open June 3

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will have an exhibit opening from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 3. An artist talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. The exhibits run through July 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main. The upcoming HAC exhibits feature a variety of...
HANNIBAL, MO
Man accused of torturing an animal

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man from Virginia, Ill., is behind bars accused of torturing an animal. On Wednesday, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an address in the city of Virginia for a report of animal neglect. The caller reported a man was using an...
CASS COUNTY, IL
Quincy PD Seeking Info on Missing Teen

The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile/runaway. 14-year-old Addison Windbigler was last seen in the 1400 block of Vermont Street in Quincy during the late evening of Sunday, May 22nd. Addison Windbigler is described as a white, female, standing 5’4” tall,...
QUINCY, IL
Poppy associated with those who have died in combat

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The poppy is one of the most recognized symbols honoring soldiers who have died in combat. The Flanders poppy (Papaver rhoeas), also known as the corn poppy, is a common flower native to Europe. Its seeds often lie dormant for years and spring to life when the soil is disturbed. This happened in European cemeteries used to bury fallen soldiers of World War I, which is one reason the plant is associated with those who have died in combat.
COLUMBIA, MO

