MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Utilities pumps water from 15 wells that collects at three entry points for treatment and connection to the distribution system. Marshfield Utilities proactively and voluntarily collected water samples of the Utilities’ drinking water at the three entry points and tested them for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). They found some PFAS compounds at Southside Booster Station entry point that were present at levels above Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) health recommended advisory levels. PFAS levels at the other Utilities’ entry points into the distribution system were not at levels of health concern. PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in many products since the 1950s.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO