Barcelona 'will only sell Frenkie de Jong this summer if they can secure one of Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva to replace him'... with both Bayern Munich and Manchester City keeping tabs on Nou Camp star

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Barcelona are said to be only open to the option of selling midfielder Frenkie de Jong should they be able to bring in a 'star' name to replace him.

The club still find themselves in a precarious financial situation, with the Catalans needing to sell and offload players before they can bring anyone in.

With it having been reported previously that the club were open to negotiations for De Jong, it has been suggested that the young Dutchman, whose reported value is around £65m, represents Barcelona's best chance of raising capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfwat_0fr6Qft300
Frenkie De Jong is believed to represent a sellable asset to Barcelona - at the right price 

However, reports in Spain are now suggesting that the club will only entertain the idea of selling De Jong should a star name come in to replace him.

Mundo Deportivo, a national newspaper published in Barcelona, have suggested that the Dutchman's sale would only be sanctioned if one of Bernardo Silva or Robert Lewandowski came in in his place.

The Spanish paper reports that the De Jong deal could make some of the 'dreams' of the technical staff and the manager come true.

It has been suggested that Manchester City, where Bernardo currently plies his trade, could be a potential destination for De Jong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUfzk_0fr6Qft300
Bernardo Silva is believed to interest the Barcelona board and they are admirers of the player

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the former Ajax midfielder and Mundo Deportivo report that the former Barcelona coach personally called the Dutchman in 2019 to try and convince him to sign for City.

Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi and his coaching staff desire another 'interior' player in the mould of young superstar Pedri. Bernardo fits this criteria quite perfectly.

It is suggested that the two clubs could come to an arrangement over the players, but how likely that could prove is up in the air with swap deals between clubs over two valuable assets proving increasingly rare.

Bernardo has enjoyed a stunning season for City, with reports suggesting that coaches at the club have viewed this as one of his best seasons in a blue shirt. He is contracted until 2025 and it remains to be seen whether or not the club would be open to letting him go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c83YB_0fr6Qft300
The Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is believed to want to leave Germany 

Meanwhile, reports have been swirling in recent weeks around Lewandowski and his reported desire to leave Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker has one year left on his deal and is reported to want to try a new challenge elsewhere, out of Germany. Barcelona are said to represent the most likely out for the Pole, but Bayern are still likely to want a large fee in return, suggest Mundo Deportivo.

They suggest that to reduce the fee Bayern would want to command for Lewandowski De Jong could be used as leverage.

Sources told the Spanish publication that were this to be the case, the club would weigh up the 'pros and cons' of essentially sacrificing De Jong for Lewandowski.

It remains to be seen where De Jong, or indeed Bernardo and Lewandowski, will end up this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nBMp_0fr6Qft300
Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of Frenkie De Jong and tried to get him to sign for City in 2019

