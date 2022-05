Barnes County is a growing county, and the need for water out in the rural reaches – especially for farmers and ag producers – is growing along with it. Perry Kapaun, manager of the Barnes Rural Water District, saw this need coming and secured $3 million in grants and about three-quarter-million dollars in loans to provide for Barnes County an additional slew of water storage reservoirs that will provide a considerable amount of additional water storage.

