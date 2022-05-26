ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of iPhone owners warned they could be BANNED for breaking three rules

By Jamie Harris
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ4sh_0fr6Q6Gz00

SOME say rules were made to be broken - but you probably don't want to break Apple's.

The tech giant is quite tough on policies, you only have to look at Fortnite maker Epic Games to realise that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuuKP_0fr6Q6Gz00
Apple is big on rules Credit: Alamy

When it comes to your iPhone, one place the rules really matter is on iCloud.

We already know that Apple scans for sick child abuse images.

While its your account, you can't just do as you please.

So what rule breaking will get you thrown off?

1. Not paying for your iCloud subscription

If you pay for iCloud make sure you keep up with payments.

Apple's policy states that it is your responsibility to make "timely payment of all fees".

Failure to do so and Apple will block or restrict access until you cough up.

If you're still not paying what you owe, your stuff could be deleted and your account eventually terminated.

If you're using your iCloud to store illegally downloaded films, music and other copyright material, you could also be banned.

It's not clear how Apple detects them though.

The firm says it may suspend or terminate accounts belonging to users identified as "repeat infringers".

3. Fraud and other illegal activities

Apple doesn't want any sort of crime associated with iCloud and account holders.

This is especially the case if you're committing fraud.

The tech giant says it will terminate your account for any known "participation in fraudulent or illegal activities".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VPNU_0fr6Q6Gz00
Don't fall foul of Apple's rules Credit: Alamy
CELL PHONES
#Iphone Owners#Google Maps#Apple News#Smart Phone#Ios#Phones Gadgets
