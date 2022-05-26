ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Donna Independent School alert over ‘violence threat’ after AK-47 and list of students found in wake of Texas tragedy

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A TEXAS school district has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to a "credible threat of violence".

The Donna Independent School District will be shutting down all its schools after police reportedly found an AK-47 and a list of targeted students in a suspect's home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ipgzs_0fr6Pm1v00
The Donna Independent School District has canceled classes for the rest of the week due to 'credible threats of violence' Credit: Google Maps

“We’ve received a credible threat of violence that is currently under investigation,” the district said in a statement on Thursday.

“In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home. The safety and security of our students & staff is our first priority.”

A source told My RGV News that after the threat was reported to police, they found an AK-47 rifle and a list of targeted students in one of the suspect's homes.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 31 after the Memorial Day holiday.

The Donna district is in southeast Texas, near the US-Mexico border.

The announcement comes just days after an 18-year-old gunman stormed Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The incident occurred just minutes after Ramos reportedly sent messages to a 15-year-old girl in Germany, who he befriended on a live-streaming platform, filling her in on his plans.

The tragedy has raised fears of copycat shooters in other schools.

A student was arrested on Wednesday after he was reportedly seen walking toward Berkner High School with what was believed to be a rifle.

Richardson, Texas police responded to the scene. A Berkner High student was identified as the suspect.

While he was not carrying a rifle, police did find an AK-47 style pistol and a "replica" AR-15 style rifle in his car, according to local ABC News affiliate WFAA.

LOCKDOWN IN REDDING, CALIFORNIA

Enterprise High School in Redding, California was placed on lockdown at 8.30am on Wednesday morning following reports of a possible student with a handgun on the premises.

The Redding Police Department placed the school on lockdown before detaining the student.

The situation was remedied by 10.30am. No shots were fired and no students were harmed.

MANHUNT FOR MARYLAND MAN

A Maryland man allegedly threatened violence against an elementary school and local business on May 23.

A manhunt for Earl Benjamin Washington Jr was underway after the threats surfaced.

Washington allegedly called Gale-Bailey Elementary School and a business in the area making the threats on Monday.

"The calls to the specific locations are related to people he knows and is believed to be domestic-related," according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials had asked for the public's help in finding Washington after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police announced on Wednesday that Washington was apprehended in St Mary's County.

The sheriff's office said that "out of an abundance of caution," there will be more officers at Gale-Bailey Elementary this week.

SECOND-GRADER BRINGS LOADED GUN TO SCHOOL

Police said that a second-grader at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento brought a gun and loaded magazine to school on May 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8vYx_0fr6Pm1v00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLepU_0fr6Pm1v00

Other students alerted staff members of the weapon, officials said.

Police "secured the weapon and opened an investigation,” according to a statement from the Sacramento City Unified School District.

